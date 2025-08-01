Three Sox Batters Leave the Yard in 6-1 Win

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OREGON: Powered by home runs from Carson Jones, Luis Suisbel, and Charlie Pagliarini, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-1 at PK Park on Thursday night.

Eugene took an early 1-0 lead, jumping ahead in the bottom of the second inning. After Zane Zielinski singled and stole second base, Zander Darby knocked an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. However, the Emeralds offense sputtered from there as Everett controlled the rest of the game.

The 1-0 Emeralds lead held until the top of the fourth when Everett tied the game courtesy of Charlie Pagliarini. With one out, Pagliarini drilled his 13th home run of the season over the center field fence, tying the game. The power surge continued in the next inning as Carson Jones blasted a two-run homer, setting the Frogs up 3-1.

Luis Suisbel belted the game's third home run in the top of the sixth inning, providing Everett a 4-1 advantage. Suisbel raised his home run total this year to 16, homering in consecutive games. Additionally, the AquaSox smashed three homers as a team in consecutive games thanks to Suisbel's blast.

Everett added two more runs in the game's final two frames courtesy of an RBI double from Pagliarini and an RBI single hit by Carter Dorigihi. With the run-scoring hit, Dorighi raised his batting average with the AquaSox to .286 while collecting his fifth RBI.

AquaSox pitching thrived throughout the game as Evan Truitt delivered five innings of one-run baseball while the bullpen hurled four scoreless innings. Truitt allowed only two hits while striking out a career-best seven batters. In relief, right-handers Elijah Dale and Ben Hernandez each contributed one scoreless inning, and Natanael Garabitos threw 1.2 shutout innings. Gabriel Sosa finished the job, pitching the final out to secure the 6-1 AquaSox victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to action Friday, August 1, at 6:35 p.m. against the Eugene Emeralds. After the Emeralds series, Everett returns home to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 5, for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Promotions for the weekend include a replica jersey giveaway on Thursday, a Julio Rodriguez POP! giveaway on Funko Friday, and a Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt giveaway on Saturday! Make sure to secure your seats for some fun in the sun!







Northwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.