AquaSox Rally Late to Defeat Emeralds 7-4

July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox staged a five-run eighth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and defeat the Eugene Emeralds 7-4 on Tuesday night at PK Park.

Trailing 4-1, the AquaSox erupted in the eighth against Eugene relievers Liam Simon and Ben Peterson. Luis Suisbel was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and Charlie Pagliarini doubled to put runners on second and third. Tai Peete walked to load the bases, and Josh Caron reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Suisbel. Anthony Donofrio then doubled to drive in Pagliarini and Peete, tying the game at 4-4. Carter Dorighi capped the rally with a two-run single, scoring Caron and Donofrio to give Everett a 6-4 lead.

The AquaSox added an insurance run in the ninth when a wild pitch by Peterson allowed Suisbel to score all the way from second base, making it 7-4.

Eugene built its lead with single runs in the second, third, fourth, and seventh innings. Dayson Croes drove in Jakob Christian with a bunt single in the second, and a throwing error by Everett starter Nick Payero allowed Maui Ahuna to score in the third. Zander Darby homered in the fourth, and Quinn McDaniel's solo shot in the seventh gave Eugene a 4-1 advantage.

Everett's comeback spoiled a strong start by Eugene's Greg Farone, who allowed one hit and no runs over five innings, striking out six. Shaddon Peavyhouse (2-3) earned the win for the Frogs, pitching two innings and allowing one run. Hunter Cranton secured his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Peterson (2-1) took the loss for Eugene, allowing three runs (one earned) in 1 1/3 innings. The Emeralds' offense was limited to five hits, with Ahuna, Croes, Darby, McDaniel, and Charlie Szykowny each contributing one.

Caron helped to lead the AquaSox with a solo home run in the sixth and two RBIs. Dorighi and Donofrio each drove in two runs, with Dorighi finishing 2-for-5, including a double.







