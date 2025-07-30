Everett Rallies Late to Steal Game 1 against Eugene

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 1 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-4. Everett scored 6 unanswered runs in the final two innings for the late comeback. Eugene now moves to 23-8 in the 2nd half and holds a 6 game lead in the standings.

The Emeralds struck first in tonight's game in the 2nd inning. Jakok Christian drew a leadoff walk and Charlie Szykowny ripped a single to put a pair of runners on. Zane Zielinski hit into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners for Dayson Croes. He dropped down a bunt and was able to reach first as Christian scored from 3rd base to give the Ems a 1-0 lead.

In the 3rd Eugene added another run without tallying a hit. Maui Ahuna led off the frame with a walk and got into 2nd on a groundout. With 2 outs in the frame Jakob Christian hit a slow chopper back to Nick Payero who airmailed the throw to first. Ahuna was able to score from 2nd on the play.

The Ems scored another in the 4th. After a quick couple of outs, Zander Darby crushed a solo home run for his first home run here in Eugene to give the Ems a 3-0 lead.

Everett got on the board with a solo home run in the 6th from Josh Caron but Eugene got the run right back in the bottom of the 7th with Quinn McDaniel's 8th home run of the year to take a 4-1 lead into the 8th.

That proved to be the Ems final run of the night as disaster struck in the 8th. Everett scored a total of 5 runs on 3 hits, 1 hit by pitch, 1 walk as well as an error. Anthony Donofrio was able to give the Frogs the lead on a double that scored 2 and Carter Dorighi blew the doors off the game with a 2-out single that also plated 2. In the 9th inning they added on one more run to take the 7-4 lead.

Eugene got the game-tying run to the plate with 2-outs in the 9th but weren't able to complete the rally as they dropped game 1 to Everett by a final of 7-4. Greg Farone looked dominant in his start tonight as he lasted 5 innings and gave up just 1 hit and no runs while striking out 6. Farone has now posted back to back starts without allowing an earned run.

The Ems will get ready for game 2 tomorrow night. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for the Emeralds with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

