Ian Kinsler Returns to Avista Stadium on July 31st

Four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and 2018 World Series champion Ian Kinsler is returning to where it all started. Courtesy of the Community Cancer Fund, the 2003 Spokane Indians player will throw out the first pitch on Thursday, July 31st as part of Malmö Oat Milkers & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway Night presented by Oatly.

A 17th-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers, Kinsler hit .277 in 51 games with the Spokane Indians in 2003, helping lead the team to a Northwest League title. He made his MLB debut with Texas in 2006 and went on to collect 257 home runs, 243 stolen bases, and 1,999 hits over his 14-year MLB career with the Rangers, Tigers, Red Sox, Angels, and Padres.

Spokane players will be wearing specialty Oat Milkers jerseys on Thursday that will be available for online auction, benefitting the Community Cancer Fund. Plus, all fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing.







