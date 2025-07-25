Chavez's Retirement Marks the End of an Era

Jesse Chavez - believed to be the most-traded player in baseball history -announced his retirement this week after 18 big league seasons, 10 trades, and nine different teams, bringing an end to an improbable career that all started in Spokane over two decades ago.

"In all honesty, I haven't picked up a baseball since my last pitch in St. Louis [July 13]," Chavez said on a recent appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast. "As of now, I don't think we're going to keep going. I think this is it. Time to turn the page, focus on the next chapter in life."

A 42nd round draft pick of the Texas Rangers out of Riverside City College in 2002, Chavez made his professional debut with the Indians in 2003, posting a 2-2 record, 4.55 ERA (55.1 IP, 28 ER), and one save in 17 appearances (8 GS) for a Spokane team that finished 50-26 and swept Salem-Keizer in the Northwest League Championship Series.

The right-hander reached the majors for the first time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and went on to pitch for the Atlanta Braves (2010, 2021-2025), Kansas City Royals (2010-2011), Toronto Blue Jays (2012, 2016), Oakland A's (2012-2015), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017, 2022), Texas Rangers (2018-202), and Chicago Cubs (2018, 2022).

Chavez's best years came in Atlanta, where he pitched to a 3.30 ERA with 228 strikeouts in 229 1/3 innings over parts of six seasons and posted a perfect 0.00 ERA in seven appearances during the team's World Series title run in 2021. He finished his career with a 51-66 record, 4.27 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, nine saves, and 1,044 strikeouts across 657 big league appearances.

"This has been a great ride, way more than I expect, too, from a 42nd round Draft pick," Chavez told the "Foul Territory" crew, noting how he was always looking for ways to make adjustments so he could stick around in the Majors. "I always said I want to go out the way I came in -- being able to roll out of bed and throw a baseball. And fortunately, I'm still able to do that."

Chavez's retirement means that White Sox southpaw Martín Pérez (2008) is now the longest-tenured Indians alum in MLB baseball and the last remaining player from the "aughts" still in the big leagues.







