C's Drop 'Nooner in Extras After Arnold's 9th Inning Heroics

July 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In a game that had three lead changes, the Canadians dropped their Friday afternoon game with Eugene 6-5. With the loss, Eugene takes a four games to one series advantage and guarantees themselves a series victory.

Eugene scored in the first inning for the 3rd time this week, plating two runs on two hits off C's starter Jackson Wentworth. Vancouver would get a run back in the 2nd inning after Carter Cunningham walloped a solo home run to right field - his 10th - to cut the deficit to one.

The Canadians would take their only lead in the game in the third inning when Cutter Coffey hit a two-run home run to make the score 3-2. However, the lead would quickly be relinquished, as Eugene responded with two runs in the top of the 4th to take the lead right back.

Wentworth was effective over six innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three. The Urbandale, Iowa native ended on a high note, retiring Eugene in order in both of his last two frames.

After Eugene added an insurance run in the top of the 7th, the C's would respond in the bottom of the stanza, with Coffey roping a double down the third base line to plate Bryce Arnold and get the C's within one run. Down to their last out in the bottom of the 9th, Arnold would hit his first home run in Vancouver this year to tie the game up and force extra innings.

After the Emeralds scored in the top of the 10th inning, the C's failed to manufacture their placed runner, with the game ending on a 4-6-3 double play.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 14-14 and 7.0 games back of first place Eugene. Canadians baseball returns on Saturday night for the penultimate game of the series, with Edinson Batista toeing the slab at 7:05 p.m.







