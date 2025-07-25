Paredes Shines in Hillsboro Debut, Hops Win 4-2

(Hillsboro, OR) - Wilkin Paredes was making his High-A and Hillsboro Hops debut on Thursday and he made his mark early in the first inning. Entering today's game, he had struck out just 39 batters in 81 innings pitched with Low-A Visalia, which is well below the league average, but in the first inning he struck out the side. Paredes struck out a season-high eight over six one-run innings in his debut. Junior Franco added three hits in the game for Hillsboro, continuing his hot hitting and bringing his average to .292 on the season in the 4-2 win.

Chris Cortez was on the bump for Tri-City, a pitcher who had dominated the Hops over three previous starts in 2025. The Hops would score one run in each of the first three innings against Cortez, starting with a Junior Franco RBI single in the first. Modeifi Marte had an RBI double in the second and Angel Ortiz had an RBI double in the third that made it 3-0.

Adrian Placencia got Tri-City on the board with a solo home run (11) in the second inning and that's the only run that Tri-City would get off Paredes in his debut. Paredes went on to pitch six innings while striking out a season-high eight without walking a batter.

The Hops led 3-1 in the fifth inning where each team scored a run. Anthony Scull had an RBI single for Tri-City and Jansel Luis an RBI sacrifice fly. Chris Cortez left the game after 77 pitches in the fifth inning with his team trailing 4-2.

Hillsboro loaded the bases in the sixth, but Carlos Espinosa struck out Anderdson Rojas and Druw Jones to end the threat.

Tri-City had the tying runs on base and the go-ahead run at the plate against Edgar Isea in the ninth, but Isea would close the door. He got Vera to fly out on a 3-2 count and Rio Foster to groundout on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Each team posted zeros over the final four frames, as the Hops won their second straight game after falling to Tri-City in seven in a row. Gonzales, Reid and Isea combined for three shutout innings of relief.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark, a 7:05 first pitch with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







