Everett Crushes 13 Hits In 7-1 Christmas In July Win

EVERETT, WA: Santa Claus gifted the Everett AquaSox an outburst in the batter's box and stellar pitching as they defeated the Spokane Indians 7-1 in front of 2,088 fans on Christmas in July at Funko Field.

Following two scoreless innings thrown by AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard, Everett jumped ahead 3-0. After Carter Dorighi collected his first AquaSox base hit and Curtis Washington Jr. singled, Anthony Donofrio hit a sacrifice fly to score the game's first run.

Continuing the scoring attack in the bottom of the second were Charlie Pagliarini and Colt Emerson. Pagliarini smacked an RBI double, and Emerson knocked an RBI single to conclude the inning. The 3-0 lead held until the top of the fifth when Spokane's Skyler Messinger hit a solo home run.

The AquaSox regained a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Tai Peete doubled, allowing Washington Jr. to line an RBI double down the left field line to extend the lead. Everett continued their scoring attack in the next inning as Peete demolished a three-run home run to right center field, providing the Frogs a 7-1 advantage. His long ball was his 16th of the season, and he has smacked three-run homers in consecutive games.

Dollars exited after spinning a gem, throwing six innings of one-run baseball. The Cal Poly alumni allowed only four hits, striking out three while walking none to lower his earned run average to 1.98 this season. Relieving Dollard was righty Allan Saathoff, who threw one scoreless inning.

Tossing the final two innings of the game for the AquaSox were Jordan Jackson, and Natanael Garabitos. Jackson struck out the side in the top of the eighth and Garabitos threw a scoreless top of the ninth to lock down the Frogs' victory.

As a team, Everett collected 13 base hits. Pagliarini smacked three doubles, and Peete, Dorighi, Washington Jr., and Freuddy Batista all tallied multi-hit games.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

1 6 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 3 0 0 1 3 0 0 X

7 13 0 WIN: Taylor Dollard (2-1) LOSS: Braxton Hyde (1-3)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Hyde (3.0), Becker (1.0), Palermo (2.0), Taggart (1.0), Denton (1.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (6.0), Saathoff (1.0), Jackson (1.0), Garabitos (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Messinger (9, 5th inning off Dollard, 0 on, 1 out). EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (16, 6th inning off Palermo, 2 on, 2 out).

ATTENDANCE: 2,022 TIME: 2 Hours, 20 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is the 2025 edition of FrogStock! Join us for the grooviest game of the year featuring 1960's tunes. If you want your very own pink FrogStock jersey, you have an opportunity to buy one through our in-ballpark jersey auction! Bidding ends as the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth. Additionally, as part of the action, we will illuminate the night sky to end the evening with a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by K&H Printing!

