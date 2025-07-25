Tri-City's Pair Eclipsed by Hillsboro's Four of a Kind

July 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Adrian Placencia

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Adrian Placencia(Tri-City Dust Devils)

HILLSBORO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (15-12 2H, 45-48) saw their offense again stifled Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, where the visitors plated a pair of runs on the Hillsboro Hops (6-21 2H, 39-54) but fell 4-2 in game three of this week's six-game series.

2B Adrian Placencia provided an early spark for Tri-City by sending a pitch from Hillsboro starter Wilkin Paredes (1-0) to the opposite field and over the right field wall for a solo home run in the top of the 2nd. The shot, Placencia's 11th of the season, tied the game 1-1 at the time. The team saw little success outside of that in the first four innings, though, with the Hops lefty and Northwest League debutante keeping the Dust Devils off balance by allowing only two other hits and walking none.

Meanwhile, Hillsboro scored a run in each of its first three at-bats to both take and retake the lead before adding to it. Two of the three RBI hits off Tri-City starter Chris Cortez (3-4) came with two out, giving the home team a 3-1 lead near the midway point. The Dust Devils then found a second run in the top of the 5th on CF Anthony Scull's two-out RBI single to right, scoring C Juan Flores after his double one batter before to make it a 3-2 game. The Hops again answered, though, by getting a run in the bottom of the 5th for what ended up the final margin. Tri-City got the potential tying runs aboard in the top of the 9th inning via a pair of walks but could not get them home.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Anthony Scull (2-for-4, RBI) offered his third consecutive multi-hit game to open the series, bringing him to a 6-for-13 (.462) mark for the series with a home run and 5 RBI.

-The Dust Devils have homered in each of the first three games of the series, going deep twice in the opening game of the series and once in the next two. The Hops have not hit a ball over the fence on the fly in the series though they do have one home run, last night's inside-the-park round-tripper from CF Druw Jones.

-Hillsboro starter Wilkin Paredes became the first left-handed pitcher to start a game for the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate this season. Tri-City has not had a southpaw begin a game on the mound yet in 2025.

LOOKING TO GET BACK ON TRACK

Tri-City and Hillsboro collide in game four of their six-game series Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, with the contest shifting to a 7:05 p.m. game time. Right-hander Keythel Key (3-5, 5.03 ERA) takes the ball for the Dust Devils, with righty Daniel Eagen (4-5, 2.81 ERA) doing the same for the Hops.

You can listen to the game for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, with the Dust Devils Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

After completing their last visit to Oregon in 2025, Tri-City heads home to host the Vancouver Canadians for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night, July 29, where it will be both Ben Hill Night presented by Circle K and a Coca-Cola Tuesday.

For tickets to the Vancouver series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.