Emeralds Grind out Win in Extra Innings for 5th Consecutive Series Victory

July 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings. Eugene has now clinched a series victory this week and have won their 5th consecutive series. They have taken 4 of the first 5 games this week and are now 22-6 in the 2nd half and will hold either a 6 or 7 game lead in the standings pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

Eugene struck first in the first inning for the 3rd time this week. Maui Ahuna started off the game with a double out to left field for his 2nd double in his 5th game played. Drew Cavanaugh drew a 1out walk and Jack Payton got them both into scoring position on a groundout. That brought up Charlie Szykowny who swung at the first pitch he saw and lifted it out to shallow right field to bring home both base runners and give the Ems the early 2-0 lead.

The C's got on the board for their first run in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Carter Cunningham crushed his 10th home run of the year to right field to cut into the lead. In the 3rd inning Vancouver was able to claim their first lead of the game. Nic Deschamps singled to start the inning and Cutter Coffey followed it up with a 2-run home run to give the C's a 3-2 lead after 3 innings.

It didn't take long for the Ems to answer back as they took the lead right back in the 4th. Zane Zielinski started the inning with a 2-strike single and Dayson Cores doubled down the right field line to give the Ems runners in scoring position with nobody out. Croes now has 19 extra-base hits including 17 doubles in just 39 games in Eugene.

After a quick out, that brought up the DH Guillermo Williamson. He hit a 2-run home run in yesterday's game and had a great at-bat to work the count to 3-1. The starter Jackson Wentworth left him a pitch in the zone and he took advantage as he hit a screaming 109 mph base hit off the right field wall. Both runners scored easily to give him his 2nd straight 2 RBI night as the Ems jumped back out to a 4-3 lead. Williamson has been heating up at the plate and has been getting more opportunities as the Ems have had to battle a couple of injuries this week.

Eugene added on another run in the top of the 7th. Maui Ahuna doubled for the 2nd time in the game and the next two batters drew walks to load up the bases with 1-out. The cleanup hitter just missed a grand slam but skied it out to deep left field which gave plenty of time for Ahuna to tag up and give the Ems a 5-3 lead.

That insurance run proved to be huge as the C's pushed a run home in the home half of the 7th. Bryce Arnold got hit by a pitch with 1-out and got into 2nd base on a groundout. The lineup flipped to the top in Cutter Coffey who ripped a double down the left field line on a 3-2 count to score Arnold and cut the lead to 5-4.

In the bottom of the 9th Austin Strickland got a pair of groundouts to start the inning but Bryce Arnold crushed his 1st home run of the year for Vancouver to tie up the game at 5 and send it to extra innings for the 2nd straight day.

Eugene dropped an extra innings game against the C's yesterday after a 7 inning game lasted 11 innings. Jonah Cox was the runner placed at 2nd base and he was able to swipe 3rd. Drew Cavanaugh hit one deep enough to score Cox and give the Ems a 6-5 lead. Cavanaugh is now up to 9 RBI's through his first 4 games of the week.

In the bottom of the 10th we went with CJ Widger on the mound for Eugene. He got Eddie Micheletti Jr to pop out to start the inning. It was a big first out as Micheletti was the walk-off hero yesterday for Vancouver. Widger hit Arjun Nimmala right after to put the game tying run at 2nd base and the game winning run at 1st. The next batter, Sean Keys, rolled over on a pitch to Zielinski who helped turn a 4-6-3 game winning double-play to give the Ems the 6-5 win in extra innings.

Eugene has now taken 4 out of 5 games this week and have clinched their 5th series victory in a row. They'll have a chance to continue stockpiling wins to close out the series.

Eugene will have a nice break before game 6 action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Shane Rademacher on the mound for the Emeralds.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.