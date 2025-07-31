C's Hit Four Homers, Roll to 10-5 Triumph over Tri-City

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians evened their series with Tri-City at one game apiece following a 10-5 victory that featured four home runs.

Vancouver got off to a roaring start, with Arjun Nimmala hitting a two-run home run - his 12th - to score Sean Keys and give the C's an early 2-0 advantage. It was the first home run for the top ranked Blue Jays prospect since June 17th.

Coming up to the plate for the first time as a Vancouver Canadian, Alexis Hernandez crushed a ball over the left field wall to make it 3-0 Vancouver. Hernandez would add another solo home run in the 6th inning for his second in his first three plate appearances in high-A. His multi-homer game was the second this year by a Canadians batter after Eddie Micheletti hit two back on July 6th.

With the score tied at three after four innings, the C's put a crooked number on the board in the 5th. They used three hits, two walks, and a hit batter to plate four runs in the inning and take a 7-3 lead that they would not relinquish. After Hernandez's homer in the 6th, Carter Cunningham hit one of his own in the 7th - his 12th - to put Vancouver up 9-4.

The Canadians would score one more run in the 9th inning after Nimmala scored Keys with an RBI single - his fourth RBI of the game. Although Tri-City would get one back in the 9th, the C's shut the door enroute to a 10-5 victory.

Chris McElvain allowed three runs over 4.2 innings, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the win. Kai Peterson (W, 3), Yondrei Rojas and Austin Marozas completed the final 5.1 innings of the game to secure the victory.

Vancouver will look to make it two wins in a row tomorrow night, with righthander Jackson Wentworth toeing the slab at 7:05 p.m. Canadians baseball can be heard all week long on Sportsnet 650.







