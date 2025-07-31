Hillsboro Hops Announce Founding Partners for New Ballpark

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced today that they have agreed to terms with four Founding Partners for the new Hillsboro Hops' Ballpark. Hillsboro Medical Center, Maletis Beverage, Ziply Fiber and NECA/IBEW Local 48 are the first to make long-term commitments toward the new venue. These local organizations are all current partners who are making significant investments in the future of sports & entertainment in our region. The Hops plan to have a total of eight founding partners leading the way on the sponsorship front. With one more company having agreed to terms but still under contract review, there are only three founding partner spots left.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the commitments these brands have made investing in our community," said Hillsboro Hops Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Operations, Matt Kolasinski. "Like we do, they all greatly value the quality of life we enjoy in the Pacific Northwest and see this new venue as something needed in the Metro area. With this being the first major sports and entertainment venue built in 30 years, there is a ton of excitement building. This venue will be a place for the community to gather for decades to come and we appreciate these partners leading by example and helping us make it happen."

Hillsboro Medical Center has been proudly serving the Hillsboro community for over 100 years and will remain the official healthcare provider of the Hillsboro Hops. They have partnered with the organization since the team moved to Hillsboro in 2013. "We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Hillsboro Hops as they bring even more affordable, family-friendly events to Hillsboro in the new stadium," said Hillsboro Medical Center President & CEO, Lori James-Nielsen. "This partnership reinforces our mutual commitment to building a healthier community."

Maletis Beverage is a local, family-owned beverage distributor who strives to lead the industry with quality products, teamwork and customer satisfaction. They will be the official beverage sponsor of the new Hops' Ballpark. "As a fourth-generation, family-owned business with deep roots in the region, Maletis Beverage is honored to be a founding partner of the new Hops' Ballpark," said Maletis CEO, Rob Maletis. "This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to the community and our dedication to supporting projects that bring people together. We are excited to expand our relationship with the Hillsboro Hops and deeply appreciate their vision and leadership in bringing this incredible venue to life. We believe the new ballpark will serve as a vibrant hub for sports, entertainment, and connection for years to come."

Ziply Fiber is a local internet service provider dedicated to bringing ultra-high-speed, reliable, 100-percent fiber internet to its customers. Their services will be used throughout the new Hops' Ballpark including best-in-class Wi-Fi service for fans. "Ziply Fiber has been a proud partner of the Hops since 2021 and, as a company with deep Northwest roots, we are thrilled to take the field with the team at this gorgeous new venue for many seasons to come," said Chris Gellos, Vice President and General Manager of commercial for Ziply Fiber. "This community has been extremely welcoming to us, and we're thrilled to be able to give back by investing in the future of sports and entertainment with the best and fastest fiber network as the backbone of connectivity here in the new ballpark and throughout greater Hillsboro."

NECA/IBEW Local 48 provides support, education, and advocacy for electrical professionals across the Northwest for over 100 years. They have played an integral part of the construction process. "We are proud to be part of building something that will serve our community for generations," said Oregon-Columbia NECA Chapter Manager, Todd Mustard. "At NECA/IBEW Local 48, we believe in the power of skilled union labor to not only deliver high-quality craftsmanship but to also uplift the communities we live and work in."

"This ballpark is more than a venue-it's a testament to what can be achieved through partnership, vision, and skilled union labor," said IBEW Local 48 Business Manager Garth Bachman. "Our members are excited to be part of something that will bring pride and connection to our community for generations to come."

Each of these partnerships include various community activations which will enhance the fan experience in the ballpark and community support outside of it. More specific details about each partnership will be announced in the coming months.

The construction of the new Hops' Ballpark is around 70% complete, with a projected completion date of December, 2025. The Ballpark will open in April of 2026 for Hillsboro Hops' Opening Day, with season tickets going on-sale to the general public on August 1st. Updates on the project can be found here: https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark







