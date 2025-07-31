Jakob Christian Records 4 RBI's and Launches the Ems to Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-4. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the Ems move to 24-8 in the 2nd half.

It was a quiet first 2 innings as both starters threw scoreless innings. That would change in the bottom of the 3rd for the Ems. Maui Ahuna led off the frame with a leadoff walk and stole 2nd base. It was his first stolen base in his 9th game played. After a couple of outs, Jakob Christian ripped a double down the left field line to drive home the run and give the Ems a 1-0 advantage through 3 innings.

It was a scoreless 4th inning for both clubs. In the bottom of the 5th, Ahuna ripped a 1-out single to put a base runner on. Drew Cavanaugh smoked a 2-out single to put a pair of runners on for Jakob Christian. Christian got a hold of a pitch for a 3-run home run to give Eugene a 4-0 lead. It was his first home run in his 8th game played for the Ems. The home run had an exit velocity of 109 mph and traveled 412 feet.

Everett fought their way back with a couple of solo home runs to cut the lead in half in the 7th inning. Luis Suisbel led off the inning with a home run and Anthony Donofrio hit a 2-out bomb to cut the lead to 4-2.

Eugene got the 2 runs right back in the bottom of the 7th. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out single and Drew Cavanaugh followed it up with his 5th home run for Eugene to give the Ems the 6-2 advantage heading into the final 2 innings.

Everett continued to fight and claw their way back into the game. Colt Emmerson crushed a solo home run with 1-out in the top of the 8th. It was Emmerson who also drove in a run in the 9th. Everett loaded up the bases for him with 2-outs in a 3 run game. He was able to draw a 5 pitch walk to put the game tying run at 2nd. Brandon Eike ended up rolling over on a pitch to shortstop to give the Ems the 6-4 win.

Dylan Carmouche was excellent once again in his start tonight against Everett. He picked up his 6th win in just 11 starts and has lowered his ERA 2.76. He allowed 5 hits and 1 walk but worked his way out of some tough spots as he also struck out 6. Austin Strickland picked up his 4th hold of the year pitching 2.1 innings as Josh Wolf converted on his first save after getting the final 2 outs.

Jakob Christian had his best game in an Ems uniform as he recorded 2 doubles, a home run, 4 RBI's and 2 stolen bases all while robbing a home run at the wall in a high leverage spot.

It's been a couple of games with lots of late inning drama between these 2 teams but it was a resilient win tonight for the Ems. They bounced back after the loss yesterday and avoided losing consecutive games for only the 2nd time here in the 2nd half.

Eugene will get ready for game 3 tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Josh Bostick on the moud for the Ems.

