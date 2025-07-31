Canadians Return Homer Favor, Blast Past Dust Devils

PASCO - A night after the Tri-City Dust Devils (17-15 2H, 47-51) homered four times to beat the Vancouver Canadians (16-16 2H, 53-45) the visitors thought they would try the same, sending four balls out of the ballpark and handing the home nine a 10-5 defeat to even up the series.

Tri-City scored three runs in the bottom of the 3rd to tie up the game after a pair of homers had put Vancouver up 3-0 through the first two frames. LF Rio Foster started the inning with a single to right, with CF Anthony Scull joining him with a one-out hit and allowing Foster to get to third. SS Capri Ortiz then hit a groundball to first that took a tough hop, giving him enough time to evade a tag attempt and Foster enough time to score for the Dust Devils' first run of the night. DH Matt Coutney later struck a two-run double into the right center gap, tying up the game.

Starter Chris Cortez (3-5) pitched a scoreless 4th inning but allowed the last man he faced to reach in the 5th, with that runner coming home to score and leaving Cortez on the hook for the decision. The righty gave up four runs on five hits, walking only one and striking out four. His counterpart, the Canadians' Chris McElvain, fell an out shy of getting the win. Lefty reliever Kai Peterson (3-1) picked up the slack, getting four outs for the win.

Solo home runs in both the 6th and 7th stretched out the Vancouver lead. Tri-City scored a run on a throwing error in their half of the 6th, and Coutney added a third RBI with a single in the bottom of the 9th for what ended up the final run of the night.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Dust Devils batters amassed 11 hits on the night, led by Matt Coutney's 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Anthony Scull went 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to nine games, and both Rio Foster (16 games) and Capri Ortiz (eight games) kept on-base streaks going.

-Tri-City drew four walks on the evening, a night after they won a game in which they did not draw a single free pass (walk or hit-by-pitch).

-The team celebrated the birthday of Dusty the Dust Devil at the game, joined by dignitaries such as Chuck E. Cheese. When asked what birthday the mascot was celebrating, Dusty declined comment.

FINISHING OUT JULY

Tri-City and Vancouver clash in game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, where it will be both Pasco Economic Development Project Night and Fan Take Over Night. Those attending the game will not only have a chance to win prizes in a raffle but also will get a vote on some of the game's mid-inning activities. Right-hander Keythel Key (3-6, 5.42 ERA) takes the hill for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Jackson Wentworth (1-4, 5.04 ERA) of the Canadians.

