Indians Use #RedbandRally in 3-2 Win over Hops

July 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane got consecutive run-scoring hits from Aidan Longwell and Cole Messina in the bottom of the seventh as they rallied for a 3-2 win over Hillsboro in front of 5,582 wins at Avista Stadium for Dollars In Your Dog & Youth Sports Night presented TDS Fiber. The Indians improved to 17-15 in the second half (46-52 overall) with the win-seven games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.

Konner Eaton took a line drive off his knee from the first batter of the night, but recovered to tossed six innings of one-run ball to lower his ERA to 3.34.

Davis Palermo (4-2) struck out four over two scoreless innings to pick up the win, while Fidel Ulloa punched out the side in the ninth for his second save with Spokane.

Aidan Longwell, Cole Messina, and Jesus Bugarin all had a pair of hits and one RBI in the win.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, July 30h vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Yordin Chalas (1-4, 6.50) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (5-6, 3.36)

Promotion - Malmö Oat Milkers & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway presented Oatly*:* Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game. The players will be wearing specialty Oat Milkers jerseys that will be available for online auction, benefitting the Community Cancer Fund. Arrive at the game early, as four-time All-Star and former Spokane Indians player Ian Kinsler will return to Avista Stadium to throw out the first pitch! Also, all fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing.







