Eugene Evens Series with 6-4 Win

July 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
EUGENE, OREGON: Jakob Christian and Drew Cavanaugh powered the Eugene Emeralds to a 6-4 victory over the AquaSox with key home runs at PK Park on Wednesday night before a crowd of 1,893.
Christian drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Everett starter Ryan Hawks (9-5), giving Eugene a 4-0 lead. Cavanaugh added a two-run shot in the seventh off reliever José Geraldo, extending the lead to 6-2. Christian finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, and two stolen bases, while Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Eugene starter Dylan Carmouche (6-0) kept the AquaSox in check, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, one walk, and striking out five. Austin Strickland surrendered three home runs in 2 1/3 innings, including solo shots by Luis Suisbel, Anthony Donofrio, and Colt Emerson, but Josh Wolf secured the save, stranding the bases loaded in the ninth.
The AquaSox mounted a late rally, scoring two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and one in the ninth inning. Emerson's homer in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk in the ninth forced the tying run into scoring position, but Wolf induced a groundout from Brandon Eike to end the game. Emerson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Donofrio went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Hawks took the loss for Everett, allowing four runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. The AquaSox left eight runners on base and hit 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Eugene's Maui Ahuna scored twice, and stole a base.
LOOKING AHEAD:
