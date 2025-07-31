Eugene Evens Series with 6-4 Win

July 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OREGON: Jakob Christian and Drew Cavanaugh powered the Eugene Emeralds to a 6-4 victory over the AquaSox with key home runs at PK Park on Wednesday night before a crowd of 1,893.

Christian drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Everett starter Ryan Hawks (9-5), giving Eugene a 4-0 lead. Cavanaugh added a two-run shot in the seventh off reliever José Geraldo, extending the lead to 6-2. Christian finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, and two stolen bases, while Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Eugene starter Dylan Carmouche (6-0) kept the AquaSox in check, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, one walk, and striking out five. Austin Strickland surrendered three home runs in 2 1/3 innings, including solo shots by Luis Suisbel, Anthony Donofrio, and Colt Emerson, but Josh Wolf secured the save, stranding the bases loaded in the ninth.

The AquaSox mounted a late rally, scoring two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and one in the ninth inning. Emerson's homer in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk in the ninth forced the tying run into scoring position, but Wolf induced a groundout from Brandon Eike to end the game. Emerson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Donofrio went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Hawks took the loss for Everett, allowing four runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. The AquaSox left eight runners on base and hit 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Eugene's Maui Ahuna scored twice, and stole a base.

LOOKING AHEAD:

ABOUT THE EVERETT AQUASOX: Celebrating 30 years as a Seattle Mariner affiliate in 2025, the Everett AquaSox (High-A) are a proud member of the Northwest League. For updates on the upcoming season, community initiatives, and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit our website, AquaSox.com.Season ticket packages, group outings, and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway.







Northwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.