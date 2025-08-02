Six Hops Have Multi-Hit Games in 4-2 Win

August 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - It was one of the best pitching matchups of 2025 on paper on Friday night at Avista Stadium with Daniel Eagen (2.79 ERA) matched up against Griffin Herring (1.71 ERA). Eagen outlasted Herring, but it was the bullpen that stole the show. Daniel Nunez struck out five in two innings of work and Carlos Rey, Joangel Gonzales and Sam Knowlton all had scoreless outings. Modeifi Marte led the way with three hits, as five other Hops had two-hit games (Caldwell, Ortiz, McLaughlin, Castillo & Rojas) in the 4-2 win.

Herring was making his Colorado Rockies organizational debut after being acquired from the New York Yankees last week. He has the fourth lowest ERA for any pitcher in Minor League Baseball who had more than 80 innings pitched (1.71). Hillsboro scored first against the left-hander with an RBI single by Kenny Castillo in the second that gave them a 1-0 lead.

Daniel Eagen had the lowest batting average against in the NWL (.198), but Spokane would get to him for four singles in the second inning. The nine-hole batter Caleb Hobson had a clutch two-out RBI single that gave Spokane the lead at 2-1.

The Hops added on runs in each of the next two innings against Herring. Slade Caldwell doubled to leadoff the third and then Angel Ortiz brought him home with his third RBI double of the series. Daniel Eagen then had a one-two-three inning in the third, his best inning of the day.

The game was tied at 2-2 in the fourth as Hunter Omlid came in to pitch. Herring's Spokane debut ended after just three innings and 53 pitches. Omlid walked McLaughlin and then allowed singles to Castillo and Marte that loaded the bases with nobody out. Caldwell picked up his second hit of the day, an RBI single, but then Omlid escaped further damage with a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.

Hillsboro led 3-2 in the fourth inning and Spokane had the tying run at third base with two outs sending Hobson to the plate. Hobson, who came through earlier in the game with a two-out hit struck out this time to end the inning.

Eagen gave way to Daniel Nunez who was pitching in relief for the third time in as many games. After back-to-back outings with 2.2 scoreless innings, Nunez got into early trouble. Spokane loaded the bases with just one out after an intentional walk to Cole Messina. Nunez was behind 3-0 in the count to Blake Wright, but came back to strike him out. The next batter, Jesus Bugarin also struck out to end the inning.

Nunez, who had just 35 strikeouts in 61 innings went on to strike out the side in the sixth. Nunez struck out the final five batters he faced in his third straight scoreless relief outing.

Hillsboro threatened with second and third in the sixth, but couldn't score against Hunter Omlid. They did add an insurance run in the eighth on Modeifi Marte's third hit of the game.

Carlos Rey pitched a scoreless seventh, Joangel Gonzales had a scoreless four-pitch eighth inning and then Sam Knowlton closed the door with a two-out save. Knowlton's fifth save of the year gave Hillsboro their third win in four games this week.

The 7-9 hitters in the order for Hillsboro combined to go 7-12 at the plate in the game. Hillsboro outhit Spokane 13-7, Andy Perez led the Indians with 3 singles.

Game Five of the series will be tomorrow night at Avista Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.