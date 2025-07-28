Javen Coleman Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians outfielder Javen Coleman as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for July 21-27 after he tossed 5.1 near-perfect innings that featured no runs, no hits, one walk and nine strikeouts. He is the seventh C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Nick Goodwin, Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias, Adrian Pinto and Eddie Micheletti as a weekly honoree and Khal Stephen as Pitcher of the Month for June. It's the second time he has been honoured with a weekly distinction this year - he was the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Week for April 7-13 - and the first time a C's reliever has been named since Alex Amalfi last year.

Coleman's first of two outings last week came on Thursday, July 23 against Eugene [SF]. After inheriting the bases loaded and two outs and promptly striking out the Emeralds' best hitter, the lefty logged a career high in innings (3.1) and strikeouts (6) over 48 pitches (32 strikes) to keep the game close. He followed up that outing with two perfect innings on Sunday, July 27 in which he struck out three over 18 pitches (14 strikes)

The Richmond, TX native has been Vancouver's most dominant reliever since his promotion from Single-A Dunedin on June 25. He owns a 1.29 ERA in 14.0 innings across seven outings while racking up 22 strikeouts - a 14.1 K/9 ratio - to just five walks while limiting Northwest League hitters to a .106 average.

Coleman, 23, signed with the Blue Jays as a non-drafted free agent on July 22, 2024 after four seasons at Louisiana State University, where he was a part of a championship-winning Tigers squad that included Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and recent Toronto draftee and Abbotsford native Micah Bucknam. He was originally drafted in 16th round of that year's draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers but returned to Baton Rouge for one more round of NCAA ball.

Coleman and the Canadians are en route to Pasco, WA to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] this week before returning to The Nat August 5-10.







