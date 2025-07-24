Canadians Split Doubleheader with Eugene

July 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians split a doubleheader with the Eugene Emeralds (SF) on Thursday afternoon at The Nat.

Game 1: Canadians 4, Emeralds 3 (11 innings)

In what may go down as the wildest game played at The Nat this year, the Canadians took game one of the doubleheader with position player Peyton Powell earning the victory with three extra inning relief innings.

The game remained tied at one after seven innings, prompting four extra stanzas where each team traded blows, including both squads plating two in the 9th inning. Eddie Micheletti walked things off in the 11th with a ground ball down the first base line that scored Carter Cunningham.

Chris McElvain was excellent across five innings, allowing just one run on one hit with two free passes. Kai Peterson also tossed three shutout innings while punching out four.

Game 2: Emeralds 5, Canadians 1 (7 innings)

In a game that featured two relief pitchers starting, the Emeralds used a 4-run 4th inning to win the second leg of the doubleheader and take a three games to one series lead.

Bo Bonds was excellent over two, allowing just one hit and no walks before exiting with the game scoreless. Irv Carter (L, 4-3) took the loss after allowing five runs (one earned) across two innings while striking out four.

The lone offensive run came off the bat of Nick Goodwin after he smashed a two-out RBI double - his second of the game - that hopped over the left field wall for a ground-rule double.

The series continues with a Nooner at the Nat on Friday afternoon with Jackson Wentworth taking the hill at 1:05 p.m.







