Truitt and Peete Power Frogs to Win

EVERETT, WA: Powered by a three-run home run hit by Tai Peete and six shutout innings from starting pitcher Evan Truitt, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 3-2 in front of 2,280 fans at Funko Field on Thursday afternoon.

The game quickly turned into a pitcher's duel. Truitt threw six shutout innings, allowing only three hits while striking out five batters and walking one. It was also the first career scoreless start for the right-hander out of Charleston Southern University.

Peete broke the tie, powering the AquaSox to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following a double from Colt Emerson and a single from Luis Suisbel, Peete blasted a 378-foot three-run homer to set the AquaSox ahead. The home run was the 15th of the season for Peete, who is the Seattle Mariners' No. 10 prospect.

Spokane cut their deficit to one run in the top of the eighth. Leading off the inning, GJ Hill doubled. After advancing to third base on a flyout, Hill stole home to score the Indians' first run. Spokane continued threatening by placing two runners in scoring position with one out, ultimately scoring again as Cole Messina hit into an RBI groundout.

Throwing the final inning of the game for the Frogs while securing the save was right-hander Gabriel Sosa. He allowed zero hits while striking out two. Additionally, the save was Sosa's eighth of the year.

Supporting the AquaSox pitching staff throughout the game was the defense across the diamond. Colin Davis made a ranging catch in left field, hustling into the AquaSox bullpen to secure a fly ball out, and Emerson dove at shortstop to help create another out later in the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 2

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 -- 3 7 0

WIN: Evan Truitt (4-5) LOSS: Konner Eaton (5-6) SAVE: Gabriel Sosa (8)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Eaton (7.0), Ulloa (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (6.0), Hernandez (1.0), Peavyhouse (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (15, 6th inning off Eaton, 2 on, 2 out).

ATTENDANCE: 2,280

TIME: 2 Hours, 17 Minutes

