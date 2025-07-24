Druw Jones Hits Inside-The-Park Home Run in 6-2 Hillsboro Win

(Hillsboro, OR) - After dropping seven straight games against the Tri-City Dust Devils, dating back to June 17, the Hillsboro Hops earned a 6-2 win on Wednesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark. Andruw Jones drove in two runs, one coming from an inside-the-park homerun, and Jansel Luis went two-for-four at the plate. Yordin Chalas (1-4) earned his first win of the season on the bump.

Showing off his power and speed, Jones got the Hops on the board in the first, hitting the ball against the centerfield wall for an inside-the-park home run.

Luis led off the bottom of the second with a double, followed by a single from Anderdson Rojas. Modeifi Marte then ripped a triple to tack on two more runs, putting the Hops up 3-0

The Dust Devils responded with a two-run homer in the third, coming from Anthony Scull, which would be the only two runs Tri-City scored in the game.

Tri-City starter Jorge Marcheco went four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. Max Gieg took the ball in the bottom of the fifth, when the Hops took control of the game. Marte started it off with a single to right field, followed by a single from Cristofer Torin. Slade Caldwell got hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one. Ben McLaughlin reached on a fielder's choice, and a run scored as Dust Devil second basemen Adrian Placencia committed an error. Up 5-2, Luis singled and drove in Caldwell to put Hillsboro up 6-2.

Gieg threw 1.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Sandy Gaston threw the last 2.1 innings and struck out Hops' batters.

Chalas pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out six batters. Daniel Nunez threw a scoreless three innings in relief. Carlos Rey closed out the game, pitching 1,1 scoreless innings, and striking out the side in the ninth. They combined for eleven strikeouts.

Hops hitters scored six runs on nine hits, only striking out five times.

The third game of the series is scheduled to start at 6:35 PM on Thursday. It is tied at one game a-piece. The pregame show will begin at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







