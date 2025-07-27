Long Live the Walk Off

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Sunday afternoon matchup for the Hillsboro Hops against the Tri-City Dust Devils went back and forth, ending with the Hops walking it off in the ninth, 8-7. Anderdson Rojas went four-for-four with one RBI. Cristofer Torin played the hero for the Hops, delivering Hillsboro's 13th hit of the game-a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. The win today secured the series win over the Dust Devils and the Hops' first series win of the second half.

Ricardo Yan allowed three straight free passes to load the bases at the top of the first, and a sacrifice fly scored the first run for the Dust Devils.

Anthony Scull hit a two-run homer in the second to add to the Tri-City lead 3-0. Yan pitched two innings, giving up three walks, three earned runs, and striking out three. Daniel Nunez took over at the top of the third, allowing a walk to the first batter he faced, making it so the first baserunners from the first three innings all reached via walk. With the bases loaded and two outs, Druw Jones made a fantastic play from the outfield, catching the ball and then throwing a dart to home for the third out of the inning.

Rojas singled in the bottom of the third, followed by a double from Jansel Luis. A two-run single by Jones put the Hops within one run of the Dust Devils. A wild pitch put Jones on second, who Junior Franco then drove in to tie it at 3-3.

Yeferson Vargas, starter for Tri-City, pitched three innings, allowing two earned and three walks. Sandy Gaston had the fourth and allowed a hit to Kevin Sim, who was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Rojas to give the Hops a 4-3 lead. They added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Jones hit a single, they recorded two walks, and a two-RBI single from Modeifi Marte.

The Dust Devils tacked on one run in the top of the sixth off reliever Rocco Reid. Reid allowed a lead-off walk, followed by two singles to make it 6-4.

Joangel Gonzalez entered the game at the top of the eighth, where Tri-City took a lead. A walk, followed by a double, scored the first run of the inning. With a runner on second, David Calabrese hit a home run to give the Dust Devils a 7-6 lead.

Jones started the bottom of the ninth with a single. A double from Junior Franco put runners on the corners. Slade Caldwell was intentionally walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Angel Ortiz tied the game at 7-7 with runners on second and third. A fielder's choice was the second out of the inning. Cristofer Torin singled to drive in Caldwell and walk it off for the Hops 8-7.

Ricardo Yan, Daniel Nunez, Rocco Reid, Carlos Rey, Joangel Gonzalez, and Sam Knowlton all saw time on the mound today. Rey and Reid got the hold, and Knowlton earned the win.

The Hops will travel to Spokane to play the Indians at 6:35 PM on Tuesday for a six-game set. The pregame show will start at 6:20 PM on 620 AM Rip City radio.







