Nico Tellache Dazzles in Sunday Fun Day Loss

July 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox pitcher Nico Tellache

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 7-4 in front of 3,293 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day.

After AquaSox starting pitcher Nico Tellache fired four scoreless innings to begin the game, Everett broke the 0-0 draw in the bottom of the fourth. Tai Peete singled, then advanced to second base on a groundout and later stole third base. He would later score on a Brandon Eike sacrifice fly to right field, providing the Frogs a 1-0 lead.

Tellache continued dealing, making the best start of his MiLB career by throwing five shutout innings and striking out a career-high eight batters. Of Tellache's eight punchouts, seven were swinging and one was looking. He allowed only three hits, holding Spokane's scoring attack at bay in what was the longest scoreless start of his career.

Aidan Longwell tied the game for the Indians in the top of the sixth, hitting a solo home run to center field. However, the tie did not last long as the AquaSox took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh. After Eike walked and advanced to third with two outs, Curtis Washington Jr. poked an RBI single through the left side of the infield to give the Frogs a late lead.

Spokane took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded, a fielding error in the outfield allowed the tying runner to cross home plate. Following the error, Cole Messina blooped an RBI single into right field to break the knot.

The scoring continued for the Indians as Skyler Messinger reached on a fielding error with the bases loaded, setting Spokane ahead 4-2. Still with bases loaded, Blake Wright was hit by a pitch and Tommy Hopfe hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Indians a four-run lead.

Everett threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Freuddy Batista and Luis Suisbel drew consecutive walks with no outs. Carter Dorighi delivered on the opportunity, lining an RBI single to right field to cut Spokane's lead down to three runs. Dorighi now has five hits in his last three games, collecting two RBIs in that span.

After the Indians plated their final run in the top of the ninth, Colt Emerson belted his 10th home run of the year in the bottom half of the frame. The scoring ended after Emerson's 402-foot blast though, giving the Indians a 7-4 win.

Overall, the AquaSox won four games during the six-game series and on the season, Everett holds a 13-8 record against Spokane.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 1 7 6 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 7 0

WIN: Francis Rivera (3-2) LOSS: Jose Geraldo (0-1) SAVE: Fidel Ulloa (1)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Catlett (6.0), Rivera (1.0), Mann (0.1), Ulloa (1.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Tellache (5.0), Dale (1.0), Garabitos (1.0), Geraldo (0.1), Hernandez (0.2), Sosa (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Longwell (13, 6th inning off Dale, 0 on, 2 out).

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Emerson (10, 9th inning off Ulloa, 0 on, 2 out).

ATTENDANCE: 3,293

TIME: 2 Hours, 51 Minutes

