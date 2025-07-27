Emeralds Secure 7th Shutout Victory of Year in Series Finale against Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 1-0. It was a successful roadtrip for the Emeralds in Vancouver once again as they secured a series victory taking 5 out of the 7 games this week. It was the final matchup between these two teams as Eugene ends the year 15-9 against Vancouver and clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker against the C's in the 2nd half. Eugene has won 5 straight series in the 2nd half and holds a 23-7 record.

It was a pitchers duel to start today's contest. Both teams were scoreless through the first 6 innings of play but the Ems were able to get on the board in the 7th. Jakob Christian drew a 5 pitch lead off walk to start the frame. That brought up Charlie Szykowny who roped his Northwest League leading 39th extra-base hit down the right field line. Christian was able to score on the play but Szykowny got thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple. The Ems held the 1-0 lead after the top of the 7th.

Cesar Perdomo was lights out in his start this afternoon. He pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just 2 hits and 2 walks while not surrendering a run and striking out 4. Perdomo gave up a hit against Sean Keys with 1-out in the 7th to bring his day to an end but Brayan Palencia took over and was able to get a quick couple of outs to preserve the shutout through 7 innings.

Palencia worked through the 8th inning and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position including the go-ahead run at 2nd base. In the 9th, Cam Pferrer took over and went 1-2-3 to pick up his 6th save of the year. Pferrer has now thrown 14 straight scoreless outings in Eugene over the span of 16.2 innings. He has allowed just 4 hits in that span with 6 walks and 16 strikeouts while converting a perfect 6-6 on save opportunities.

It's never easy coming to this ballpark and winning a series but Eugene was able to do that both times this year as this is the final matchup between the two teams. Eugene will hold either a 6 or 7 game lead in the Northwest League pending the results of other games.

Eugene will now head back to Eugene and have a day off on Monday. They'll open up the start of a 2 week home stand on Tuesday night against the Everett AquaSox with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

