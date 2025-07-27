Emeralds Suffer 2nd Walk-off Defeat of Week in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds dropped game 6 to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-3 in 10 innings. It's the 2nd walk-off defeat for Eugene this week in extra innings but they still hold a 4-2 series lead heading into the series finale tomorrow afternoon. They are now 22-7 in the 2nd half and have a 6 game lead in the standings.

Eugene got on the board first in the 3rd inning. After the Canadians starter Edinson Batista retired 6 batters in a row in the 1st and 2nd inning, Quinn McDaniel led off the 3rd inning with a single on the first pitch of the frame. Luke Shliger followed it up with a single of his own and Maui Ahuna crushed his 2nd double of the night to give the Ems a 2-0 lead. His double had an exit velocity of 105 mph off that bat.

Eugene added another run in the 4th. Dayson Croes hit a 1-out double. Quinn McDaniel got hit by a pitch and Luke Shliger drew a 7 pitch walk to load up the bases with 1-out. Ahuna crushed a single to left field which brought home the run but McDaniel got thrown out at home plate as he was trying to score from 2nd. That proved to be the final run of the night for Eugene.

Vancouver got on the board with a solo home run from Carter Cunningham in the 6th inning. He has now homered in consecutive days and it cut the lead to 2 runs. Vancouver was able to tie up the game in the 8th inning without recording a base hit. Josh Wolf threw a 1-out walk before Ben Peterson took over on the mound. He got the 2nd out before a fielding error charged to Croes brought the first run of the inning home. The next batter, Sean Keys, got hit by a pitch and Peyton Powell loaded up the bases via walk. Bryce Arnold was able to draw the walk to bring home the game-tying run at 3-3.

Both teams went scoreless in the 9th inning to send us to extra innings for the 3rd straight day. Eugene went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 10th. Ryan Vanderhei took back over after finding the final 3 outs of the 9th. He got the first 2 outs of the inning but gave up a walk-off home run to Sean Keys to give Vancouver the 5-3 victory.

There's been a lot of free baseball this week, and it's been the only way the C's have been able to take a game this week. Eugene will head into tomorrow with a 6 game lead in the Northwest League.

Eugene will have a quick turnaround into tomorrow afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound. The Emeralds will have a day off Monday before opening a 2 week home stand on 7/29 against Everett.

