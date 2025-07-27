Late Hillsboro Rally Comes up Short in 9-7 Loss

July 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - In game five of the series on Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Tri-City Dust Devils would have a near historic performance from PNW native Cole Fontenelle. Fontenelle, who is from Sammamish, Wash had a triple, home run and single and finished a double shy of the cycle in the 9-7 Tri-City win. The Hops scored three in the ninth, but came up short of a ninth inning comeback.

John West was coming off the best outing of his professional career his last time out against Everett, throwing seven no-hit innings. Tri-City got on the board early against West on Saturday, scoring in each of the first two frames.

Adrian Placencia had an RBI sac fly in the first, followed by an RBI triple by Cole Fontenelle and RBI single by Peter Burns that made it 2-0.

Tri-City led into the third inning when Angel Ortiz brought the Hops closer with a solo home run. His ninth blast of the year hit high off the netting over the right field fence, making the deficit just two runs.

The Dust Devils would add one run in each of the next two frames off John West to make their lead 5-1. Cole Fontenelle had his second RBI extra-base hit of the day in the fourth, this time, a solo home run. Matt Coutney drove home a run in the fifth to extend the Tri-City lead on a groundout.

The Hops avoided further damage in the frame and cut into the defect with two of their own in the fifth against Ryan Costeiu. Angel Ortiz walked to begin the inning and then Kenny Castillo doubled, giving Hillsboro runners on second and third with none out. Both came in to score in the inning, one on a single by Junior Franco and one on a sacrifice fly from Cristofer Torin.

Tri-City still had a 5-3 lead entering the sixth inning where they chased John West from the game. Randy De Jesus blasted his second home run of the series and 15th of the year to lead off the inning, a line drive to deep left-center field. Later in the inning with Jake Fitzgibbons on the mound, a run scored on a bases loaded walk and another on a wild pitch. All the runs were charged to West as he allowed eight earned runs over five innings and 74 pitches.

Hillsboro got a run back in the sixth on another sacrifice fly by Jansel Luis, but Tri-City still had a commanding 9-4 advantage. Two scoreless innings from both Jake Fitzgibbons and Dawson Brown kept the Devils off the scoreboard entering the home half of the ninth inning, where Hillsboro mounted a rally. They wouldn't get the tying run to the plate, but the Hops scratched across three runs after a double by Anderdson Rojas, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Druw Jones flew out to end the game, leaving Ben McLaughlin on deck who would have been the game-tying run.

