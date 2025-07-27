Dust Devils Split Slips Through Fingertips

HILLSBORO - Sunday's tilt between the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-14 2H, 46-50) and the Hillsboro Hops (8-22 2H, 41-55) swung back and forth multiple times, with the Hops coming out on top 8-7 in walk-off fashion to take the series four games to two.

Tri-City got to the bottom of the 9th leading 7-6, after LF David Calabrese's two-run home run in the 8th gave the visitors the lead back. Reliever Carlos Espinosa (2-3) had worked the 8th inning, posting a zero, and looked to do the same and grab the save. Hillsboro RF Druw Jones singled to lead things off, though, and LF Junior Franco doubled behind to put the winning run in scoring position with no one out. CF Slade Caldwell then received an intentional walk to have a force play at every base. Hops DH Angel Ortiz then hit a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game at 7-7. The Dust Devils then got an out at the plate on a groundball to give themselves a chance to get to extra innings, but late substitution and Hillsboro SS Cristofer Torin lined a ball down the right field line for a walk-off single that scored Caldwell and won the game for both the Hops and reliever Sam Knowlton (1-3).

The men from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland led 3-0 through the first two innings, with 1B Ryan Nicholson hitting a sac fly in the 1st inning for a 1-0 lead and CF Anthony Scull swatting a two-run homer over the right field fence in the 2nd. Hillsboro scored six unanswered runs in the third through the fifth innings before Tri-City C Juan Flores lined an RBI single up the middle to get the Dust Devils within two at 6-4. DH Rio Foster finished out a strong week with an RBI double in the 8th that made it a one-run game before Calabrese's two-run shot.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Anthony Scull hit .346 (9-for-26) for the series, hitting a pair of home runs with 8 RBI. The outfielder, from the Cuban capital of Havana, has had an excellent Second Half so far, hitting .306 (26-for-85) with four home runs, 14 RBI and three doubles. His .381 on-base percentage, .482 slugging percentage and .863 OPS are the highest for any Tri-City hitter who has played enough games to qualify.

-Righties Bridger Holmes (1.2 IP) and Max Gieg (1 IP) combined for 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, giving the squad their opportunity to battle back at the plate.

-The Dust Devils and Hops play one more series this year, a September 2-7 six-gamer at Gesa Stadium that will close out the regular season for both teams.

O CANADA

Tri-City heads home to host the Vancouver Canadians in a six-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night, July 29, where it will be both Ben Hill Night presented by Circle K and a Coca-Cola Tuesday. All games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m., with the Dust Devils Pregame Show taking the digital airwaves at 6:45 p.m. both on the video side in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

--------

SATURDAY:

Fantastic Fontenelle Helps Tri-City To Bounce Back Win

HILLSBORO - 3B Cole Fontenelle fell just a double short of the cycle Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, scoring three times to pace the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-13 2H, 46-49) in a 9-7 victory over the Hillsboro Hops (7-22 2H, 40-55) to give the visitors the opportunity for a road split Sunday.

The switch-hitting hot cornerman first struck at the plate in the top of the 2nd inning, sending a triple into the left center gap to score LF Rio Foster for a 2-0 lead after 2B Adrian Placencia's 1st inning sacrifice fly. Fontenelle's second at-bat proved yet more productive, hammering a 4th inning pitch off Hillsboro starter John West (5-7) over the fence in right field and into the net protecting Century Boulevard, moving Tri-City ahead 4-1. A 6th inning single gave Fontenelle an opportunity to hit for his second cycle of the season, having given Double-A Rocket City its first cycle in franchise history in April, but he struck out in the 8th to complete what was still an outstanding performance.

Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu (4-5) went five-plus innings for the win, retiring eight in a row at one point and holding back the Hops to give his teammates the chance to put up more runs. Also, C Peter Burns had a fine night on both his sides of the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a bases loaded RBI walk as well as throwing out a runner trying to steal second.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Lefty relievers Leonard Garcia (2 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks) and Dylan Phillips (1 IP, 1 H) covered three innings out of the bullpen without giving up a run. Both have been major factors in relief for Tri-City in 2025, especially in the Second Half.

-RF Randy De Jesus hit his team-leading 15th home run of the season to start off a four-run 6th inning. Rio Foster had a four-game hit streak end but walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 14 games in a row.

-Around the league Hillsboro Ballpark ended up, thankfully, hosting the only non-walkoff game of the night. Vancouver's Sean Keys socked a three-run home run over the high right field wall at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to give the Canadians a 5-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds in 10 innings. At Funko Field, a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th allowed the Everett AquaSox to take a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians, leaving Tri-City in second place in the standings by themselves.

SUNDAY SPLIT SOUGHT

Tri-City and Hillsboro face off in the series finale of their six-game set at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, also serving as the final game for the squad from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland at Hillsboro Ballpark before the Hops move to a new stadium across the parking lot in 2026. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas, who fell an out shy of getting his first win for the Dust Devils on Tuesday night, gets the start.

