C's Lose Pitchers' Duel 1-0 in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In a game where both starting pitchers traded zeroes, the Canadians ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 game to wrap up their series with Eugene on Sunday afternoon.

Gage Stanifer was magnificent, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine over five innings. He gave way to Bo Bonds, who pitched one clean inning of relief in the 6th.

The game remained tied at zero until the 7th inning, when the Emeralds used a walk and a double to plate the only run of the game off of righthanded reliever Colby Holcombe (L, 1).

The Canadians had a rally brewing in the 8th inning, with Jay Harry starting things off with a one-out walk. After Cutter Coffey flew out to left field, Edward Duran hit a double to right field, his second hit of the game. With runners on second and third and two outs, Carter Cunningham grounded out to end the threat. The C's would then go in order in the bottom of the 9th.

Javen Coleman was a major bright spot for Vancouver, striking out three over two perfect innings without allowing a baserunner.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 15-15 on the year, and 52-44 overall. They wrap up their seven-game series with just two wins in seven games against Eugene, who they are now eight games behind in the Northwest League standings.

Canadians baseball continues Tuesday night from Pasco, Washington, where the Canadians will do battle with the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.