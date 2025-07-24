Canadians Drop Fourth Straight

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell behind early and never recovered Wednesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at The Nat. It was Vancouver's fourth consecutive loss of the homestand.

Eugene scored in the first inning for the second consecutive game, but starter Fernando Perez (L, 5-4) was otherwise solid over four complete. He scattered five hits and five strikeouts without walking a batter to take the tough-luck loss.

All four Ems runs would score before the C's spoiled the shutout in the eighth. Peyton Powell - in his second career game with Vancouver - singled to start the inning, went to second on a wild pitch then raced to third on a groundout. That's where he watched Cutter Coffey line a run-scoring single to left for his third hit of the game to make it 4-1. The Canadians brought the tying run to the plate later in the frame but did not cash in.

Javen Coleman was marvelous in a much-needed long relief outing. He entered with the bases loaded, two outs and a run already across in the sixth and promptly struck out Eugene's hottest hitter to strand all three runners and keep the C's within slam range.

The lefty went on to retire nine of the next 10 batters he faced - including five more strikeouts to give him six on the night - to prevent the game from getting away.

Vancouver managed to put a man on in the ninth thanks to a Nick Goodwin two-out single, but a 102 MPH lineout from Powell ended any chance at a rally in a 4-1 loss.

Coffey's three knocks raised his average to a team high .282, the eighth-best average in the Northwest League. He was responsible for half of the Canadians hits.

With the loss, the C's are now 13-12 in the second half and have fallen seven games back of first place. They'll have a chance to gain two games on the Emeralds tomorrow afternoon in a doubleheader, with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m. Game two will be a makeup of the rainout on June 21 in Eugene, so the Emeralds will play as the home team.







