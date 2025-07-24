Scull's Mash Not Enough in Dust Devils Loss to Hops

July 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

HILLSBORO - A two-run home run by CF Anthony Scull provided early offense for the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-11 2H, 45-47) Wednesday night, but it unfortunately ended up the only offense for the squad in a 6-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (5-21 2H, 38-54) at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Scull's shot, struck off a pitch from Hillsboro starter Yordin Chalas (1-4) got up and over the right field wall for his eighth longball of the year, scoring 2B Adrian Placencia ahead of him. Placencia drew a two-out walk to extend the inning to Scull, whose blast cut the Hillsboro lead to 3-2 at the time. The offensive effort stalled from there, with Tri-City getting four more baserunners the rest of the night but unable to cash any of them in.

Dust Devils starter Jorge Marcheco (4-5) got off to a fine start, retiring the first two men he faced before taking on CF Druw Jones. Jones hit a deep fly ball to right center that caromed off the fence and away from Scull in the deepest part of the ballpark. The son of MLB great Andruw Jones showcased his speed by flying around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, giving his team a 1-0 lead. Two more two-out RBI hits in the 2nd made it 3-0 before Scull's two-run shot.

A three-run 5th inning gave Hillsboro some breathing room, and the Hops bullpen took it from there by allowing no runs and only one hit over the final four innings to even the series.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City manager Dann Bilardello was ejected from the game in the bottom of the 5th inning after arguing, it appeared, a call involving a runner potentially leaving early on a sacrifice fly. Bilardello has been ejected twice in 2025, with both instances (April 23 the other) coming in the Wednesday game of a series at Hillsboro Ballpark.

-The Dust Devils had five hits in the game, two coming in the 2nd inning when DH Matt Coutney led the frame off with a double and RF Randy De Jesus sent a full-swing spinner that stayed fair halfway down the third base line for an infield hit. LF Rio Foster singled to lead off the 5th inning and stole second, and Scull added a second hit via an 8th inning single.

-Sandy Gastón had another solid effort out of the bullpen, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out four. Gastón allowed only one hit and issued no free passes, keeping his team in the ballgame.

ROAD CORT(EZ) ADVANTAGE

Tri-City and Hillsboro gather for game three of their six-game set at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark. Right-hander Chris Cortez (3-3, 3.31 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, at the place where he won his first professional game back in April. Left-hander Wilkin Paredes (5-3, 3.78 ERA in 15 starts for Single-A Visalia) makes his High-A debut for the Hops.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

After completing their last visit to Oregon in 2025, Tri-City heads home to host the Vancouver Canadians for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night, July 29, where it will be both Ben Hill Night and a Coca-Cola Tuesday.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the Vancouver series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.