Drew Cavanaugh Delivers Another Big Game at the Plate as Ems Win 3rd Straight

July 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-1. Eugene now holds a 2-0 series lead with 5 more games remaining over the next 4 days. The Ems are 20-5 to start the 2nd half and hold a 5.5 game lead heading into a double-header tomorrow.

Eugene struck first in the first inning for the 2nd straight game to start the series. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out single and was able to swipe 2nd base for his Northwest League leading 39th stolen base of the year. The next batter, Drew Cavanaugh, hit him home on a single to give the Ems the early 1-0 lead.

It was a quiet next few innings as both starters were cruising on the mound. That would change in the 5th when Vancouver made a move to the bullpen. They brought in Colby Holcombe for his High-A debut and the Ems were able to get to him quickly. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a bunt single and Maui Ahuna ripped a single up the middle to put a pair of runners on. Jonah Cox hit them into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. That brought Cavanaugh to plate in another RBI spot and he was able to line a double down the right field line to bring home a pair of runs and give the Ems the 3-0 lead.

Cavanaugh now has 7 hits and 7 RBI's in the first 2 games of the series. He has recorded 4 singles, 2 doubles and a triple while also scoring a run.

Eugene added their 4th and final run of the night in the top of the 6th. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a single and stole 2nd base but got caught stealing 3rd base. The next 2 batters, Dayson Croes and Cole Foster, each worked walks to give them a couple of 1-out base runners. Quinn McDaniel was able to single to load up the bases and Maui Ahuna hit into a groundout but it did more than enough as Foster came home to score on the play to give the Ems the 4 run advantage.

The lone run of the night for Vancouver came in the bottom of the 8th inning. Peyton Powell led off the inning with a single and got into 2nd base on a groundout. Cutter Coffey picked up his 3rd hit of the game out to left field and Powell scored on the play to cut the lead to 4-1.

Ben Peterson closed it out in the 9th. He struck out the first 2 batters of the inning before Nick Goodwin singled but Powell hit into a lineout right at Charlie Szykowny to end the ballgame and give the Ems the 4-1 victory.

Greg Farone was dominant tonight as he picked up his 1st win in an Ems uniform in his 4th start. He pitched 5 scoreless innings and allowed just 1 base hit and 1 walk while striking out 5. Brayan Palencia made his first appearance since July 6th after getting activated off the 7-Day IL earlier today. He threw 2 scoreless innings. Ben Peterson threw the final 2 frames and allowed 1 run but also struck out 4 batters and didn't issue a walk.

Eugene now is cruising this week and holds a 2-0 series lead against Vancouver. The winner of the 7 game series will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker in the 2nd half. They'll look to keep it rolling tomorrow.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow as the Ems get ready for a double-header tomorrow. It will be two 7 inning games with the first pitch for game 1 at 1:05 PM. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for game 1 and the game 2 starter has yet to be announced.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.