Ryan Hawks Stellar In 4-1 Sox Victory

July 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Ryan Hawks

EVERETT, WA: Supported by a home run and stellar pitching, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 4-1 in front of 1,777 fans at Funko Field on HomeStreet Bank $5 Wednesday.

The teams exchanged runs in the third inning, knotting the game 1-1. After Spokane knocked a pair of singles, Tevin Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score the Indians' first run. For Everett, Curtis Washington Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Charlie Pagliarini.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brandon Eike hit a solo home run to right field to break the tie. The AquaSox furthered their lead to 3-1 when Luis Suisbel crossed home plate on a throwing error as Tai Peete stole second base.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks dazzled throughout his performance, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball. The University of Louisville alumni allowed six hits and walked none while striking out three. His earned run average this season now sits at 2.90, and he collected his ninth win of the season as well.

The Frogs plated their fourth run in the bottom of the seventh, taking a three-run lead. Anthony Donofrio doubled and advanced to third base on a groundout, allowing Colt Emerson to hit an RBI single to shortstop.

With a 4-1 lead in hand, right-handers Jose Geraldo and Hunter Cranton threw the final two innings of the game for Everett. Geraldo struck out one batter, and Cranton earned his second AquaSox save while striking out two to secure the Frogs' victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 -- 4 6 0

WIN: Ryan Hawks (9-4) LOSS: Alberto Pacheco (6-7) SAVE: Hunter Cranton (2)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Hawks (7.0), Geraldo (1.0), Cranton (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Pacheco (5.0), Perdomo (2.0), Mann (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Eike (6)

ATTENDANCE: 1,777

TIME: 1 Hour, 59 Minutes

