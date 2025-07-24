Emeralds Split Double-Header against Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds split the double-header today against the Vancouver Canadians. They dropped game 1 by a final score of 4-3 in 11 innings and bounced back with a 5-1 victory in game 2. They were the home team in game 2 and it took just 7 innings to secure the win. The Ems now hold a 3-1 series lead over Vancouver and will have a chance to secure their 5th straight series victory over the final 3 games. The Ems are 21-6 in the 2nd half and will hold either a 5 or 6 game lead in the standings heading into the weekend pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

Vancouver was able to defeat the Emeralds in game 1 of the double-header by a final score of 4-3. Originally slated as a 7 inning game, this game took 11 full innings to finish as Vancouver secured the walk-off win on a fielder's choice. This game was minor league baseball to its best as Vancouver used a position player, Peyton Powell, to pitch the final 3 innings of the game and he picked up the win after starting the game at 1st base.

The first 7 innings were a normal affair in today's game. Cutter Coffey led off the 1st inning with a double and he was able to come home on a double steal with Arjun Nimmala who took off from 1st base to give Vancouver their 1st run of the night.

It took until the 5th inning for the Ems to tie up the game at 1-1. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with an 8 pitch walk and Zane Zielinski followed it up with a 7 pitch walk to put a pair of base runners on for Dayson Croes. Croes rolled over on a pitch but was able to reach 1st on the fielder's choice to put runners at the corners. Cole Foster ripped a groundball to 1st base but Peyton Powell touched 1st base and threw down to 2nd. Croes had some heads up base running and stalled on the base path to allow Szykowny to come home and score before being tagged out at 1st. Since it wasn't a force out, the run counted to tie up the game at 1-1.

Eugene was able to hold strong in the final 2 innings and send the 7 inning game to extra innings. Both teams went scoreless in the 8th and in the 9th inning is when the game decided to go off of the rails. Vancouver ran out of available pitchers in game 1 so Peyton Powell took over on the mound after playing the first 8 innings at 1st base.

Eugene jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the 9th inning. After a pop-out advanced the ghost runner to 3rd, Drew Cavanaugh hit a sac-fly RBI to give the Ems the lead. The next batter, Jack Payton, slapped a solo home run to give the Ems a 3-1 lead.

Unfortunately they weren't able to close it out as Vancouver tied up the game. After a groundout moved a runner to 3rd base, Arjun Nimmala cut into the deficit with a single. He got into 2nd base on a stolen base and advanced into 3rd on a wild pitch. After picking up a strikeout, Nick Goodwin skied a ball down the right field line that could've ended the game but the ball bounced in and out of Jack Payton's glove to bring home the game-tying run.

In the 10th and 11th inning they kept the 1st baseman Powell on the mound and Eugene couldn't push home a run. In the bottom of the 11th after Edward Duran moved the runner over into 3rd base Eddie Micheletti hit into a fielder's choice to 1st base and the throw wasn't in time as as the game-winning run game home to score to give the C's a 4-3 walkoff win in 11 innings.

Eugene turned their attention to game 2 of the double-head. The Ems have only lost consecutive games once so far in the 2nd half, and they were able to bounce back with a big win in game 2.

They pushed home the first run of the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Since this game was the makeup game from a postponed game earlier in Eugene, they were playing as the home team in this contest. Quinn McDaniel and Guillermo Williamson led off the innings with singles and Jonah Cox had a 1-out single to bring home McDaniel to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

Eugene put up a 4 spot in the 4th frame to put the game out of reach. Zane Zielinski hit a 1-out double off the wall and after a quick popout, McDaniel shot a groundball right at the 2nd baseman Nick Goodwin. It went right under his glove for the error and Zielinski scored on the play for the 1st run of the play. The next batter, Guillermo Williamson, made the C's pay for the mistake as he blasted his 3rd home run of the year. The home run had an exit velocity of 114 mph which is far and away the hardest hit homerun I have seen. The ball traveled 427 feet as well. After the home run the inning didn't stop there as Maui Ahuna singled and Jonah Cox drew a walk before Charlie Szykowny picked up an RBI to give the Ems the 5-0 lead.

Vancouver pushed home their lone run of the night in the top of the 6th. Eddie Micheletti ripped a leadoff double and Nick Goodwin hit him home on a 2-out double to cut the lead to 5-1.

That proved to be their lone run of the game as the Ems hung on for game 2 victory. Matt Dunaway got the start on the mound for the bullpen game and put together his best showing in Eugene. He gave the Emeralds 4.2 innings and allowed just 3 hits while striking out 3 and didn't allow a single run. Esmerlin Vinicio went the distance and pitched the final 2.1 innings en-route to his first victory of the year.

While it was a frustrating game 1 loss for the Ems, it was great to see them bounce back as they now hold a 3-1 series lead and a record of 21-6 in the 2nd half. They'll have 3 chances this week to secure the series victory on the road and clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker against Vancouver.

Eugene will now turn their attention to tomorrow with another day game at 1:05 PM. Josh Bostick will be on the mound for the Emeralds.

