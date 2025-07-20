Emeralds Secure 4th Straight Series Victory with 6th Shutout Win of the Season

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-0 for their 6th shutout win of the season. Eugene now has 4 straight series victories and are 18-5 in the 2nd half. They currently hold a 4.5 game lead in the standings.

The Emeralds got the scoring started today in the 2nd inning. Jack Payton fell behind in the count 1-2 but worked the count full and was able to draw a 7 pitch walk to start off the inning. That brought up Drew Cavanaugh who smoked a double to right field on the first pitch he saw to bring Payton home and give the Ems a 1-0 lead. Cavanaugh ripped it 103 mph off the bat and is now up to 16 RBI in just 15 games here in Eugene.

The Ems added on another run in the 3rd inning. After a quick out, Jakob Christian roped a ball to left field. The Dust Devils left fielder, Rio Foster, initially made the catch but couldn't hang on as he hit into the wall in left field. The ball popped out of his glove and Christian was able to hustle into 2nd for his 2nd double in 3 games. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, lifted a single out to right field that allowed Christian to score easily. Szykowny is now on a 13-game hitting streak, which ties the season high mark for an Emeralds hitter this season. He'll have a chance to break it next week in Vancouver. The Ems led 2-0 after 3 innings.

In the 6th inning the Emeralds were able to extend out their lead. Jose Ramos led off the inning with a double and Jonah Cox followed it up with a single for the first run of the frame. Cox was able to get into 2nd base on the play and the next batter, Dayson Croes, singled through the right side of the infield and Cox was able to score easily to give the Ems a 4-0 lead.

That proved to be all they needed as Eugene held on for the 4-0 victory. Shane Rademacher was dominant in his start tonight. He pitched 5.2 innings on the mound and allowed just 3 hits and no walks while striking out 4. Ryan Vanderhei picked up his 3rd hold of the year after throwing 0.2 innings and striking out a batter. Cam Pferrer pitched the next 1.2 innings and got his 3rd hold of the year while striking out a batter. Matt Dunaway closed out the game in the 9th with a 1-2-3 frame including a strikeout.

Eugene will now head into an off day tomorrow and travel up north of the border to get ready to take on the Vancouver Canadians. Eugene will play 7 games in 6 games with the first coming on Tuesday with a first pitch at 7:05 PM. The double-header will be played on Thursday to make up for the postponed game in Eugene.

