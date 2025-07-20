No-No, No; Shutout, Yes

July 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WASH. - Seven no-hit innings by right-hander John West led the way as the Hillsboro Hops took a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Saturday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. And while the Hops had to settle for a one-hitter, they did escape a ninth-inning jam to toss their first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Everett Aquasox.

West, a first-year pro selected in the 12th round in 2024 out of Boston College, was brilliant. His shakiest inning was the first, when he hit two of the first three batters he faced. But he induced Luis Suisbel to ground into an inning-ending double play, the first of 12 consecutive batters West retired. The only other baserunner he allowed in his seven frames came on a two-out walk in the fifth. He finished with six strikeouts.

West did have help from his defense. Left-fielder Junior Franco made a running catch on the track in left-center to rob Colt Emerson of extra bases in the first inning. And much later, in the bottom of the seventh, right-fielder Druw Jones made a sliding catch on a Tai Peete sinking liner to end the inning. That was the last batter West faced.

Though West had thrown only 78 pitches, he was lifted from the game to protect his arm. His seven-inning stint puts him at 81.2 innings pitched in 2025, three more than he threw in his previous career-high, during the Boston College season in 2024. And with seven remaining starts scheduled, the parent Arizona Diamondbacks want his new career high in innings pitched to stay in a specified range.

Right-hander Dawson Brown replaced West to start the eighth, and retired the first two batters he faced before issuing a walk and hitting a batter. Fellow righty Sam Knowlton replaced Brown, and squared off against Everett second baseman Charlie Pagliarini, who had hit a walk-off grand slam the previous night. With two on and two out and trailing 3-0, Pagiliarini represented the tying run. Knowlton, the blaze-balling right-hander who frequently hits triple digits on the radar gun, struck Pagliarini out on a high fastball to end the inning and keep the no-hitter intact.

In the bottom of the ninth, still leading 3-0, Knowlton faced Emerson leading off the inning. A couple of close pitches that could have been strike three were ruled balls, and Emerson drew a walk. The next hitter, catcher Freuddy Batista, grounded one into right field to break up the no-hitter.

With the no-no gone, the questions became twofold: could the struggling Hops get a much-needed win? And could they toss their first shutout of the season?

Second baseman Anderdson Rojas helped both causes with a leaping catch on a liner off the bat of Suisbel for the first out of the inning. A wild pitch sent the runners to second and third, but Knowlton struck out Peete looking and Carson Jones swinging --- both on sliders --- to end the game.

And with that, Hillsboro became the last of 120 full-season affiliated minor-league clubs to toss a shutout in 2025.

The game had been scoreless into the sixth inning --- a rarity in Everett, a tiny park that heavily favors the offense --- when Franco led off the frame with a homer to right-center, his fourth of the season. And it was still 1-0 Hops entering the top of the eighth.

Franco led off that inning with a single, and two outs later, Jones drew a walk. First baseman Ben McLaughlin --- in his first game back with the club after a two-week stint on the injured list with a foot ailment --- smoked one to the alley in left-center. Peete, after a long run, had the ball carom out of his glove for an error. Two more runs were home, and Hillsboro had a 3-0 lead and some breathing room.

Jansel Luis went 2-for-4 for Hillsboro, extending his hitting streak to nine games, matching a team high in 2025.

Saturday's game was the eighth one-hitter in Hops' franchise history, to go along with their lone no-hitter, tossed by Kyle Schepel in the club's inaugural season, 2013. And it was the fifth time that the Hops took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and settled for a one-hitter.

The win was just Hillsboro's fourth in their last 26 games, and leaves them 4-19 in the second half, 37-52 overall. Everett, the first-half champ in the Northwest League, is 7-16 in the second half and 44-45 overall.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 4:05PM. The radio pregame show begins at 3:50PM on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.







