Hops Hold on 7-6 Despite Late Vancouver Rally

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - In the series finale at Hillsboro Ballpark the Canadians got off to an early 4-0 lead. Hillsboro ended up scoring seven runs in the sixth inning, one of their biggest single innings of the year as they took advantage of multiple Vancouver miscues. The C's loaded the bases with none out in the ninth and scored two, but the Hops held on to a 7-6 win.

Vancouver put up three runs in the first inning of the series finale against Hops' pitcher Casey Anderson. They sent eight batters to the plate in the first, including two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a pair of hits. Nick Goodwin had a two-out two-RBI single that gave the Cs a 3-0 lead.

Gage Stanifer was making his second start of the week for Vancouver and after a tough outing on Tuesday, he pitched three scoreless innings on Sunday. Stanifer threw 53 pitches and struck out two over his shutout innings. The Hops had a leadoff double in the third, but Stanifer retired the next three in order to end the inning.

Cutter Coffey added an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 4-0 and Vancouver had runners on second and third with two outs for Arjun Nimmala. He ended up grounding out to Cristofer Torin to end the inning, leaving the Hops deficit at 4-0. Anderson exited after five innings, five hits and four earned runs.

Bo Bonds pitched a scoreless fourth inning in his return from the IL for Vancouver, giving way to Julio Ortiz in the next inning. Hillsboro would put up one of their biggest innings of the season, thanks to four wild pitches, a passed ball, two errors and three hits. Ortiz and Sanchez each had two wild pitches in the inning and Kevin Sim and Jansel Luis had the RBI hits in the inning. The Hops scored seven runs and took a 7-4 lead after six.

It was still 7-4 entering the ninth inning as the Hops had Carlos Rey on the mound looking for a two-inning save. Rey allowed three consecutive singles to end his outing and load the bases with none out. Edgar Isea entered the game and got both Cutter Coffey and Eddie Micheletti to ground out, each of them scoring runs and leaving the tying run on third with two outs. It was 7-6 with two outs and the Blue Jays' #1 prospect Arjun Nimmala was due up. Nimmala swung at the first pitch and flew out to Druw Jones to end the game. Edgar Isea got his second pro save and his first as a Hop.

With the loss, Vancouver is just 7-19 in one-run games in 2025.

Hillsboro took the first and final games of the series and will now be off until Friday where they start a three-game series with the Everett AquaSox. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







