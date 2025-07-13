Keys' Slam Unlocks Series Win

Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians







HILLSBORO, OR - Sean Keys' first career grand slam was the x-factor in a 10-6 Canadians win over the Hops [AZ] at Hillsboro Ballpark Saturday night.

Trailing 6-5 after the Hop plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth, Vancouver started their fifth inning rally with a Victor Arias single and a Cutter Coffey walk. After a pitching change and a flyout, Arjun Nimmala worked a crucial two-out free pass to load the bases for Keys, who unloaded on a 1-1 pitch from Ricardo Yan for a grand slam that made it 9-6 Canadians. It was Keys' second homer in as many games and his 11th of the year.

That proved to be the game-winning blow, thought the C's would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth that came on a two-out double from Nimmala.

A scary moment in the bottom of the ninth put the game in a 20-minute delay. With one out and a runner on base, closer Yondrei Rojas was hit in the head by a comebacker and had to be carted off the field. He was alert and responsive leaving the game. Aaron Munson (S, 2) came on and retired the next two hitters to secure the win and the series.

Hillsboro started the scoring with a solo homer in the first, but a five-run top of the fourth gave the C's their first of two leads on the night. Arias and Coffey singled and walked, respectively, before a flyout put runners at the corners. Nimmala followed with an RBI double then Keys drove in a run via fielder's choice. Carter Cunningham's two-bagger plated the fourth run of the frame and Jay Harry cashed in with a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to put Vancouver ahead 5-1.

With the win, the Canadians improve to 12-7 in the second half and a league-best 49-36 overall. With the series victory in hand, they look to make it five of six tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.







