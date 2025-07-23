Rare Clunker Sees C's Lose 12-3

July 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - There haven't been many games for the Canadians this year like the one they endured Tuesday night at The Nat, a 12-3 defeat at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds [SF] in which they coughed up 17 hits and stranded 13 men on base.

The Emeralds scored two in the first, but the C's rallied to load the base with nobody out in the bottom of the inning. Three straight outs followed, and that would prove to be the closest they would come.

Eugene plated two runs in the second and one in the third to lead 5-0 before the Canadians spoiled the shutout in the bottom of the third inning. Edward Duran led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch then scored on a groundout from Eddie Micheletti Jr., though the Ems would get that run back via a solo homer in the top of the fourth.

The score remained 6-1 until Vancouver plated two in the sixth. Consecutive walks set the table for Carter Cunningham's RBI double then another run came home on a Cutter Coffey groundout to make it 6-3.

But Eugene would again answer in the next half inning, this time plating three runs on four singles to go up 9-3. They scored three unearned runs in the top of the ninth while their pitching staff kept the C's off the board over the final three frames to hand Vancouver a 12-3 loss.

Duran was the lone Canadian with multiple hits. Sean Keys reached four times with three walks and a single while Arjun Nimmala walked twice and doubled.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.







