Ashton Izzi Strikes Out Seven In 2-1 Loss
July 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox pitching staff struck out 11 batters and walked none, the Spokane Indians barely snuck by the Frogs 2-1 in front of 1,404 fans and 127 dogs at Funko Field on Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark in the Park Night.
Sox starting pitcher Ashton Izzi had a brilliant beginning to his outing, throwing three scoreless innings to kickstart the night. Supporting Izzi defensively in that span was Curtis Washington Jr., who rocketed a throw from right field to second base to eliminate a runner and end the top of the third inning.
Izzi continued cruising, collecting seven strikeouts to tie his career-high. He exited after throwing six shutout innings, allowing a slim three hits while walking none. Also supporting Izzi's efforts was Colt Emerson, who made an impressive diving stop at shortstop followed by a throw to first base for an out.
Tai Peete scored the first run of the night, hitting a solo home run over the manual scoreboard in right center field during the bottom of the seventh. However, Spokane hit a solo home run of their own in the top of the eighth courtesy of Tommy Hopfe, knotting the game 1-1.
Spokane powered ahead in the top of the ninth inning as GJ Hill hit a solo home run over the manual scoreboard, providing Spokane a late 2-1 lead. Everett made a late push in the bottom half of the frame as Josh Caron drew a two-out walk, but the AquaSox narrowly fell short as a groundout to second base ended the game.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 8 0
EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0
WIN: Francis Rivera (2-2) LOSS: Stefan Raeth (2-4) SAVE: Bryson Hammer (1)
SPOKANE PITCHING: Catlett (7.0), Rivera (1.2), Hammer (0.1)
EVERETT PITCHING: Izzi (6.0), Tellache (1.0), Raeth (2.0)
SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Hopfe (1), Hill (2)
EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (14)
ATTENDANCE: 1,404 Humans and 127 Dogs
TIME: 2 Hours, 6 Minutes
LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to competition Wednesday, July 23, as they host the Spokane Indians at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Ryan Hawks is scheduled to take the mound as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Everett AquaSox pitcher Ashton Izzi
(Evan Morud)
Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2025
- Seven-Run Second Inning Lifts Tri-City over Hillsboro in Opener - Hillsboro Hops
- Rare Clunker Sees C's Lose 12-3 - Vancouver Canadians
- Emeralds Bats Explode to Open Series in Vancouver - Eugene Emeralds
- Ashton Izzi Strikes Out Seven In 2-1 Loss - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.