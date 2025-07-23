Ashton Izzi Strikes Out Seven In 2-1 Loss

Everett AquaSox pitcher Ashton Izzi

EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox pitching staff struck out 11 batters and walked none, the Spokane Indians barely snuck by the Frogs 2-1 in front of 1,404 fans and 127 dogs at Funko Field on Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark in the Park Night.

Sox starting pitcher Ashton Izzi had a brilliant beginning to his outing, throwing three scoreless innings to kickstart the night. Supporting Izzi defensively in that span was Curtis Washington Jr., who rocketed a throw from right field to second base to eliminate a runner and end the top of the third inning.

Izzi continued cruising, collecting seven strikeouts to tie his career-high. He exited after throwing six shutout innings, allowing a slim three hits while walking none. Also supporting Izzi's efforts was Colt Emerson, who made an impressive diving stop at shortstop followed by a throw to first base for an out.

Tai Peete scored the first run of the night, hitting a solo home run over the manual scoreboard in right center field during the bottom of the seventh. However, Spokane hit a solo home run of their own in the top of the eighth courtesy of Tommy Hopfe, knotting the game 1-1.

Spokane powered ahead in the top of the ninth inning as GJ Hill hit a solo home run over the manual scoreboard, providing Spokane a late 2-1 lead. Everett made a late push in the bottom half of the frame as Josh Caron drew a two-out walk, but the AquaSox narrowly fell short as a groundout to second base ended the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 8 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0

WIN: Francis Rivera (2-2) LOSS: Stefan Raeth (2-4) SAVE: Bryson Hammer (1)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Catlett (7.0), Rivera (1.2), Hammer (0.1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Izzi (6.0), Tellache (1.0), Raeth (2.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Hopfe (1), Hill (2)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (14)

ATTENDANCE: 1,404 Humans and 127 Dogs

TIME: 2 Hours, 6 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to competition Wednesday, July 23, as they host the Spokane Indians at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Ryan Hawks is scheduled to take the mound as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

