Seven-Run Second Inning Lifts Tri-City over Hillsboro in Opener

July 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hops returned home after a brief three-game set in Everett to face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils for the 19th time this season. Hillsboro got out to an early lead on six hits in the first inning, but the lead didn't last long as Tri-City put up seven runs on six hits in the second inning to take a 7-2 lead. They didn't look back, as the Angels' High-A affiliate took game one of the series 12-7. Juan Flores had a three-hit game for the Dust Devils and Angel Ortiz had a three-hit game for the Hops. Matt Coutney and Randy De Jesus each homered in the Dust Devils' win.

The Hops had one of their best first innings of the season against Tri-City starter Yeferson Vargas, but unfortunately, they didn't have the lead for long. The Hops scored runs in the first on a single by Cristofer Torin, double by Ben McLaughlin, a balk and a sacrifice fly that momentarily made it 4-0.

Denny Larrondo pitched a scoreless first inning for Hillsboro, but the Dust Devils jumped on the Hillsboro right-hander in the second. They put up a seven-run frame that was capped off by home runs from Randy De Jesus (14) and Matt Coutney (13), making it 7-4. Larrondo was charged with seven earned runs in the inning and left after just 1.2 innings and 49 pitches.

The Hops used five relievers in the game who combined to walk a total of 10 batters as the Dust Devils added on runs in the third and fifth innings. They had a 9-5 lead entering the seventh inning where they added three more runs on three hits against Dawson Brown.

The lead was 12-5 entering the ninth inning, where the Hops made things interesting by drawing four walks against Jake Smith, but would leave the bases loaded to end the game. Tri-City has now beat the Hops in seven straight games after the six-game sweep last time the two met.

The Hops left 15 runners on base and were 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Angel Ortiz, Anderdson Rojas, Cristofer Torin and Junior Franco each had multi-hit games in the loss.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark, first pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.