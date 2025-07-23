"Ben Hill Night" Announced for July 29, Presented by Circle K

Pasco, WA - Ladies & Gentlemen, the Tri-City Dust Devils take great pleasure in announcing... HE'S BACK! This Tuesday, July 29th, Ben Hill - the preeminent traveling journalist of Minor League Baseball - is making his triumphant return to the Tri-Cities. He first visited Gesa Stadium in 2016, and after nine years traversing the country, visiting every Minor League ballpark in the land, he's chosen to grace us with his presence once again. The Dust Devils are rolling out the proverbial red carpet and making it a night to remember. Antics, pageantry, and all-around good vibes will be had on July 29th - known from here on out as "Ben Hill Night."

Who the Heck is Ben Hill?

Ben has worked for Minor League Baseball for twenty years, beginning as a simple scribe and carving out a unique niche in the industry. While others obsess over box scores and prospect stats, Ben covers the business and culture of Minor League Baseball, focusing on how the teams operate and what makes them unique. He has visited 189 Minor League ballparks in a professional context, highlighting food, promotions, history, fans, employees and pretty much anything else that occurs "outside the white lines." All of his writing, however disparate, is dedicated to covering Minor League Baseball from a fan experience and front office perspective. For eleven years, he crafted the popular online blog known lovingly as "Ben's Biz Blog." He now cultivates a weekly newsletter on MiLB.com, THE BASEBALL TRAVELER presented by Circle K, and co-hosts MiLB's official weekly podcast THE SHOW BEFORE THE SHOW. Through all of this, his goal remains to "Explore America Through Minor League Baseball."

What the Heck is "Ben Hill Night"?

To celebrate Ben Hill's triumphant return to Gesa Stadium, the Tri-City Dust Devils will honor him on July 29 with these Top Ten Tributes:

1. TICKET DEALS: To commemorate Ben's TWO DECADES chronicling Minor League Baseball, General Admission tickets to this game will be only TWO DOLLARS ($2.00)! (Online fees apply.)

2. For one night only, if your first name is "Ben" (or Benjamin, Benjamina, Benny, Benji, Benita, Bernice, Bernie, Benedict, Benson, Bennett, or any other derivative of Ben), you get in for FREE! Simply show your driver's license or other form of ID at the Ticket Office when you arrive.

3. If your last name is "Hill" (no derivatives here), you get in for FREE!

4. If your full name is actually "Ben Hill" you will not only get in for free, but you will ALSO receive a free ticket to a future Dust Devils game!

5. We will all learn more about this intrepid traveler through unique, one-time-only on-field promotions between innings. Great prizes provided by CIRCLE K!

6. These on-field antics will be highlighted with a first-of-its-kind "Beard Off." Ben Hill is known for his perpetually fluctuating beard and hair styles, and Dust Devils fans will now have their opportunity to show off their locks & scruff. Have a great beard or luxurious hair? You might be the winner!

7. Ben Hill will wander Gesa Stadium, gathering content for his hard-hitting journalism (actually doing his job).

8. Ben Hill will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

9. The Penultimate Tribute: Ben Hill will lead us in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th Inning Stretch.

10. A number of other surprises you won't want to miss!

Get Your Tickets Now

Ben Hill Night with the Tri-City Dust Devils, presented by Circle K, is Tuesday, July 29th. Gates open at 6:05 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Get your tickets now for what is sure to be a memorable night with a memorable guest! Tickets are on sale now at the Dust Devils official ticket site: www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.







