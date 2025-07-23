Emeralds Bats Explode to Open Series in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 12-3 to open up the 7 game series on the road. Eugene tallied 17 hits in tonight's contest as they move to 19-5 in the 2nd half.

Eugene struck first in tonight's game. Maui Ahuna was making his Emeralds debut and hitting leadoff in tonight's game and started things off by drawing a 6 pitch walk. After a quick out, Drew Cavanaugh ripped a single out to right field to put runners on the corners. Jakob Christian picked up his first RBI in his 4th game played here as he was able to tally a single and bring Ahuna home on the play. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single. The 14 game hitting streak is not just the Emeralds season-high mark, but it is now the longest hitting streak in the Northwest League in the 2025 season.

In the 2nd inning Eugene added another pair of runs. After a quick couple of popouts, Maui Ahuna drew his 2nd walk in as many innings. That brought up Jonah Cox who ripped a single to put runners on the corners for Drew Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh smoked a ball to the right center field gap. Maui was able to score easily, and Cox had taken off from 1st on the play to try to steal 2nd so he had a great head start. He was able to score easily to give the Ems a 4-0 lead through 2 innings.

Eugene added on another run in the 3rd and the 4th inning. In the 3rd inning Zane Zielinski ripped a double and was able to score on a wild pitch. The C's scored their first run of the night in the home half of that inning after Edward Duran hit a leadoff double and came home to score on a groundout from Eddie Michelleti Jr. Eugene got that run right back in the top of the 4th. Jonah Cox hit a 106 mph solo home run. It was his 7th of the season, which is his career high in a single season. Eugene led 6-1 after 4 innings.

The C's cut the lead down to just 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th. Sam Shaw and Bryce Arnold both drew a pair of 1-out walks. Carter Cunningham ripped a double to bring home a run and Cutter Coffey hit into a groundout to cut the lead to 6-3 after 6 innings.

The Ems wasted no time with getting runs back in the 7th. Zane Zielinski and Dayson Croes hit 1-out singled and Cole Foster hit an RBI-Single to bring home the first run. After the 2nd out, Maui Ahuna recorded his first ever base hit as an Emerald with a single that scored to runs to give the Ems a 9-3 lead.

The Ems added on 3 more runs in the 9th for good measure. After the first two batters were retired, Ahuna picked up his 2nd hit of the night. Cox reached on an error and Cavanaugh ripped his 4th hit of the night and picked up his 3rd and 4th RBI of the evening. The next batter, Jack Payton, followed it up with a double of his own to bring home the 12th and final run of the night.

Cesar Perdomo pitched the first 3.2 innings in tonight's game and gave up 3 hits and 1 run although it was not earned. Josh Wolf pitched the next 1.2 innings and picked up his 4th win of the year. Esmerlin Vinicio threw 0.2 innings and Ryan Vanderhei pitched the final 3 innings and picked up the rare 9 inning save in tonight's game after giving up just 3 hits and no runs while striking out 2.

It was an offense explosion tonight as 5 different Emeralds hitters recorded multiple hits. Maui Ahuna finished his debut with 2 hits to go along with 2 RBI's and 3 runs scored. Jonah Cox tallied 2 hits with a solo home run and 3 runs scored. Zane Zielinski had 2 hits and 2 runs as well. Cole Foster went 3-5 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Drew Cavanaugh led the way with a 4 hit night with 4 RBI's and 2 runs scored.

Eugene's offense has been cruising as they have a +79 run differential to go along with a 19-5 record. They hold a 4.5 game lead in the 2nd half currently.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 PM. Greg Farone will be on the mound for the Ems.

