Bomb Squad Activated: Four Homers Power Tri-City Past Vancouver

July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson

PASCO - A dormant Tri-City Dust Devils (17-14 2H, 47-50) offense roared to life in the later stages of Tuesday night's series opener with the Vancouver Canadians (15-16 2H, 52-45), with four solo home runs pushing the home nine to a 4-1 win at Gesa Stadium.

A 3rd inning home run by Vancouver 3B Cutter Coffey put the visitors in front 1-0, and the lead would hold until the bottom of the 6th inning. There, Tri-City found its power stroke facing Canadians reliever Irv Carter (4-4), hitting three round-trippers in the frame. CF Anthony Scull got things started with a leadoff blast to right-center, tying the game at 1-1. 1B Ryan Nicholson joined the party with one out, pulling the ball over the fence a bit closer to straightaway right field for what ended up the game-winning longball. The Dust Devils' 2-1 lead would only last for a batter, when DH Matt Coutney capped the frame by mashing a ball deep and out to right for the third homer of the inning and a 3-1 advantage. LF David Calabrese struck the final blow by lining a ball over the right field fence to stretch the lead finally to the 4-1 margin.

Reliever Jake Smith (3-3) got the win for Tri-City, throwing two innings as part of a six-inning, scoreless and one-hit effort from the bullpen. He followed Roman Phansalkar's two zeroes on the board, and Dylan Phillips got the final six outs for his eighth save of the season.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-More Dust Devils jogged around the bases via home run (4) than ran on the bases (3) in the game. SS Capri Ortiz swiped his 21st base of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning after grounding a one-out single to the right side of second base. 3B Cole Fontenelle and David Calabrese singled back-to-back with two outs in the 2nd inning, and no other batter reached outside the home runs.

-Anthony Scull's home run extended his hitting streak to eight games in a row, and David Calabrese's single extended his hit streak to five in a row. The Canadian outfielder has also homered in consecutive games, hitting a clutch two-run home run in Hillsboro last Sunday.

-Right-hander Jorge Marcheco got the start for Tri-City, giving up a run on three hits in three innings of work. He struck out three, part of the pitching staff's seven punchouts on the evening.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUSTY!

Tri-City and Vancouver meet for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where fans will help the team celebrate Dusty's Birthday presented by Chuck E. Cheese. Kids can grab both a piece of Dusty the Dust Devil's birthday cake and a bat and ball set on the concourse while supplies last. Also, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the ballgame as part of a food drive. Those who bring food items will receive a voucher for a ticket to a future Dust Devils game.

Right-hander Chris Cortez (3-4, 3.36 ERA) gets the nod for Tri-City, and will take on right-hander Chris McElvain (0-0, 3.14 ERA) of Vancouver.

The Dust Devils Pregame Show takes the digital airwaves at 6:45 p.m. both on the video side in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

