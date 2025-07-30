Indians Fall Flat in 5-2 Loss to Hops

July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Albert Pacheco turned in one of his best outings of the season, but the Hops pounced on Spokane's leaky bullpen as they topped the Indians, 5-2, in front of 3,941 fans and 133 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS. The loss dropped the Indians to 16-15 in the second half (45-52 overall)-seven games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pacheco held the Hops to just one run on six hits over six sterling innings. The 22-year-old southpaw struck out three and walked just one on a warm Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest, lowering his season ERA by 30 points in the process.

Aidan Longwell led the way offensively for Spokane with two hits including a double while adding his league-leading 64th RBI of the season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, July 30h vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Yordin Chalas (1-4, 6.50) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (5-6, 3.36)

Promotion - Dollars In Your Dog & Youth Sports Night presented TDS Fiber*:* Calling all Youth Sports Athletes! Wear your team jersey with pride and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Also, fans can buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash. A total of $2,000 will be available to win! Plus, kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







