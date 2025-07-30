Join Us for the 2025 Redband Rally River Cleanup

Help clean up the Spokane River and protect the native habitat of our region's signature fish-the Redband Trout. The 2025 Redband Rally River Cleanup sponsored by the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino is on Wednesday, August 6th and we're looking for volunteers like YOU to join our efforts! Choose from one (or both) of the sessions below and help us keep this Redband Rally rolling!

MORNING SESSION

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Redband Park

216 N Cedar St

Spokane, WA 99201

AFTERNOON SESSION

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Islands Trailhead

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

What: We will be cleaning up trash along the bank and trails on the river's edge. Cleanup supplies (bags, gloves, grabbers) and water will be provided. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to start time at each location.

Why: To protect and restore habitat for native Redband trout and keep our river clean and healthy for all.

"The Spokane River is the heart of this city and protecting it for future generations is a cornerstone of our Redband Rally campaign," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We're looking forward to working alongside Spokane Riverkeeper and community volunteers to keep river habitat healthy for fish like Ribby. We hope everyone joins us for a fun day of action, stewardship, and community along the Spokane River. "

Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are recommended as the clean up will include rocky and uneven terrain. All ages welcome, but children must be supervised.







