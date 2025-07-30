C's Outslugged in Lid Lifter, Lose 4-1 to Dust Devils

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians lost the series opening game against the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) 4-1 on Tuesday night, falling to 15-16 in the Northwest League second half standings. All five runs of offense came via the long ball.

Cutter Coffey got things started for the C's in the 3rd inning, working the count full and ripping a line drive home run - his eighth - over the left field wall to make it 1-0. That score held through the first five innings.

Fernando Perez started on the mound for Vancouver and had perhaps his best turn of the season. He fired five scoreless innings, allowing just three singles without walking a batter and punching out six. Tri-City broke through in the 6th inning, hitting three solo homers to take the lead 3-1.

After pushing starter Jorge Marcheco from the game after just three innings, the Canadians offense failed to score against the Dust Devils bullpen, mustering just two baserunners over the final six stanzas. J onathan Todd pitched two solid innings of relief in the 7th and 8th. Although he allowed a solo home run to make it 4-1, he struck out four batters without allowing any other hits or walks in the appearance.

With the loss, the Canadians fall below .500 but remain eight games back of first place Eugene in the second half standings. Vancouver will look to respond tomorrow night at 7:05 with righthander Chris McElvain making his ninth start of the year. Canadians baseball can be heard all week long on Sportsnet 650.







