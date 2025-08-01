Hops Double up Indians in Front of Sellout Crowd
August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Slade Caldwell gave Hillsboro the lead with a fourth-inning single and the Hops never looked back as they topped the Indians, 4-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,827 at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented Avista Utilities, NonStop Local KHQ, & 700 ESPN.
TOP PERFORMERS
Andy Perez reached base four times on three singles and a hit-by-pitch while also adding his 15th stolen base of the season. Caleb Hobson drove in both runs for Spokane with a two-out single in the second.
Hunter Omlid allowed just one run while striking out five over three innings of relief in the loss.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-16), Redband (6-4), OFT (2-5), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (21-25), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 2nd vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:00 p.m.)
Hillsboro RHP John West (5-5, 2.79) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (5-5, 3.18)
Promotion - Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by Sweetser Law Office, 103.9 BOB FM, & Nspire Magazine: Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Avista Stadium - for real life. Gates will open early at 5:00 p.m. for a special meet & greet. Come and say hi to everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Plus, stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks spectacular!
Northwest League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Canadians Trail Early, Lose, 4-3 - Vancouver Canadians
- Hops Double up Indians in Front of Sellout Crowd - Spokane Indians
- Zane Zielinski Delivers a 2-Out Hit in the 8th to Give Eugene the Comeback Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- Colt Emerson Collects Three RBIs in 9-8 Sox Loss - Everett AquaSox
- Free Passes Frazzle Tri-City in Loss to Vancouver - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Wentworth Shines as C's Top Dust Devils 4-1 - Vancouver Canadians
- Hops Slug Three Homers in Shutout Win over Spokane - Hillsboro Hops
- Hillsboro Spoils the Night for Malmö Oat Milkers - Spokane Indians
- Three Sox Batters Leave the Yard in 6-1 Win - Everett AquaSox
- Everett's Long Ball Lifts the Frogs to Victory against Eugene - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.