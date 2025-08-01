Hops Double up Indians in Front of Sellout Crowd

Slade Caldwell gave Hillsboro the lead with a fourth-inning single and the Hops never looked back as they topped the Indians, 4-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,827 at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented Avista Utilities, NonStop Local KHQ, & 700 ESPN.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andy Perez reached base four times on three singles and a hit-by-pitch while also adding his 15th stolen base of the season. Caleb Hobson drove in both runs for Spokane with a two-out single in the second.

Hunter Omlid allowed just one run while striking out five over three innings of relief in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-16), Redband (6-4), OFT (2-5), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (21-25), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 2nd vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:00 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP John West (5-5, 2.79) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (5-5, 3.18)

Promotion - Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by Sweetser Law Office, 103.9 BOB FM, & Nspire Magazine: Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Avista Stadium - for real life. Gates will open early at 5:00 p.m. for a special meet & greet. Come and say hi to everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Plus, stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks spectacular!







