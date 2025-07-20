Late Rally Not Enough in 6-4 Loss

July 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Four ninth inning runs brought the Canadians within striking distance, but they couldn't complete the improbable comeback in a 6-4 loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

The rally began with a lead-off single from newcomer Peyton Powell for his first career High-A hit. Victoria, BC's Sam Shaw laced a base knock up the middle in the next at-bat before Cutter Coffey's second double of the day brought home Powell to make it 6-1. Eddie MIcheletti Jr. plated two more with a single of his own before Arjun Nimmala was hit by a pitch to bring the potential tying run to the plate.

With two aboard, a fly out put runners at the corners then an infield single courtesy of Edward Duran scored the fourth C's run of the frame. But despite the tying run reaching first with one away, the next two C's made outs to end the inning and the game in a 6-4 defeat.

Spokane led from the third batter of the game to the final out. They used two homers - a solo shot in the opening frame and a two-run blast in the sixth - to lead 3-0 before scoring an unearned run in the eighth and adding two crucial insurance runs in the ninth before Vancouver's comeback effort.

With the loss, the C's drop two of three with the Indians this weekend. After an off day tomorrow, they welcome first place Eugene [SF] to The Nat for seven games in six days beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.