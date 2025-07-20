Adrian, Keythel Key to Tri-City's Saturday Success

Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Adrian Placencia

EUGENE - Keythel Key's solid start and 2B Adrian Placencia's 5th inning solo shot proved pivotal Saturday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-9 2H, 44-45), who took a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds (17-5 2H, 49-39) to even their short three-game series at PK Park coming out of the All-Star Break.

Both starting pitchers had fared well against their opponents coming into the game, and both continued in that train. Key (3-5) gave up just one run, unearned, and three hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking only one. His counterpart, Eugene righty Josh Bostick (4-4), was similarly stingy, giving up a run on two hits in his first four innings. In fact, both team's first runs of the night came in the same scenario: the pressure of a runner stealing third caused an errant throw from the catcher. Tri-City SS Capri Ortiz scored in that fashion in the top of the 1st after drawing a walk and first stealing second, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Emeralds CF Jonah Cox then scored similarly, doubling to the opposite field in the bottom of the 3rd and then stealing and scoring to tie the game.

Placencia's longball ended up the game-winning blow, a deep drive to right with two outs in the top of the 5th that landed over the right field wall on the roof over the Eugene bullpen. The switch-hitting second baseman's tenth home run of the season provided the 2-1 margin that Key and the Dust Devils bullpen held the rest of the way. Dylan Phillips got the final five outs for his seventh save of the year, getting the last two by inducing a game-ending double play.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-With the victory Tri-City manager Dann Bilardello collected his 899th win as a MiLB manager, getting him within a game of the 900-win mark in his 15th season at the helm of a club.

-Adrian Placencia's homer not only ended up the decisive shot of the game but also extended his on-base streak to 26 games, moving him five shy of Gabe Matthews' 31-game streak that serves as the longest of the High-A/Angels era.

-The line scores finished in a palindromic fashion, with the run-hit-error totals running 2-6-1 for the Dust Devils and 1-6-2 for the Emeralds.

SERIES, 900 WINS ON THE LINE SUNDAY

Tri-City and Eugene lock horns in the rubber match of their three-game set at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at PK Park. Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (3-4, 6.00 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Shane Rademacher (5-5, 2.83 ERA) of the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

After the game Tri-City heads north to Hillsboro for six games with the Hops beginning Tuesday, July 22. After their last visit to the Silicon Forest the Dust Devils head home to host the Vancouver Canadians for six games starting Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets to the Vancouver series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

