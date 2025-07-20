Oat Milkers Spoiled Saturday Opposite Spokane

VANCOUVER, BC - A run-scoring wild pitch with two outs in the top of the eighth proved fatal for the Canadians - playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Saturday night in a 2-1 loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat.

With the game tied 1-1 after seven, Spokane used a soft single and two steals put the go-ahead run at third with two outs. A 1-2 pitch from Irv Carter (L, 4-2) skipped in the dirt and went to the backstop to allow the runner to score and give the Indians their first lead of the series.

The Oat Milkers had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, two on with two outs in the eighth and put a man at first with one away in the ninth but failed to score in all three frames to fall 2-1. They would leave 12 men on base in the game.

Consecutive doubles from two native sons started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Bryce Arnold (Grimsby, ON) doubled to lead off the inning then Sam Shaw (Victoria, BC) did the same in the next at-bat to make it 1-0 Malmö.

Oat Milkers starter Jackson Wentworth turned in one of his best outings of the year. He tossed six innings in which he allowed one run - a game-tying solo homer in the sixth - on three hits with two walks and seven Ks.

These two teams will decide their three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.







